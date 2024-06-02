7 of this week’s most noteworthy health stories, in case you missed them

Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces every day of the week to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

1. Women have more dental health issues than men, experts say

Male and female teeth are very different, according to a viral TikTok posted by Dr. Ellie Phillips, DDS, an oral health educator in Texas. Phillips and other experts revealed the unique challenges women face when it comes to dental health. Click here to get the story.

2. Ozempic is found to have a surprise health benefit

Small doses of medication were shown to reduce the risk of kidney failure and kidney-related death, say researchers. Multiple doctors spoke to Fox News Digital about whether semaglutide will be prescribed for this purpose. Click here to get the story.

3. Nurses speak out about what they wish they’d known

Six nurses in various specialties shared key lessons they learned in their high-stress health care jobs — and why it matters. Click here to get the story.

4. Before eating wild game, read these meat safety guidelines

Eating undercooked meat from wild game animals, such as bear, can cause a rare illness known as trichinellosis, health officials warned. Experts discussed symptoms and prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

5. First NBA player with MS delivers inspiring message

Chris Wright, a former NBA player, spoke with Fox News Digital on camera about how he’s learned to view his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis as a “badge of honor.” Click here to get the story.

6. Michigan mom shares warning signs after having a stroke at 39

Jenna Gibson detailed her near-death experience to raise awareness of young women’s risk — and a neurologist offered prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

7. These foods could help you sleep better, experts say

Eating more fruits and veggies could help support better sleep, new research suggests. Nutritionists offered insights on why certain foods lend themselves to more restful nights. Click here to get the story.

