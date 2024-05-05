8 important health stories to know about in case you missed them

Fox News Digital publishes a range of health and wellness pieces all week long to keep you in the know.

Health coverage includes articles on new medications, mental health challenges, groundbreaking resources, personal medical stories and more.

In case you missed them as the weekend winds down and you gear up for a week ahead, here are few of our biggest health stories from this week.

These are just a few of what’s new, of course.

See a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health.

1. Anger can spike heart attack risk

Feeling angry for as little as eight minutes a day could raise your chances of experiencing a cardiac event, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. A cardiologist shares 7 strategies to cope with anger and reduce the risk. Click here to get the story.

2. Eating this fruit could reduce diabetes risk

Regularly consuming avocados could be helpful when it comes to avoiding diabetes, according to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Nutritionists weigh in. Click here to get the story.

3. High E. coli found in raw meats and dog food

Researchers discovered high levels of antibiotic-resistant E. coli in samples of raw beef, chicken, pork and lamb sold at grocery stores and pet stores. Experts indicate whether people should be concerned. Click here to get the story.

4. Texas cats die after drinking bird flu-contaminated milk

A group of cats who were given raw milk from diseased cows died between March 19 and March 20, according to a CDC report. Experts discuss how this highlights the importance of safe practices. Click here to get the story.

5. Caregiver stress can be reduced

Caring for an aging parent and a child at the same time can bring plenty of extra challenges. Experts share stress-reducing strategies for members of the “sandwich generation.” Click here to get the story.

6. Mammogram guidance is updated

Women should get mammograms every other year starting at age 40, according to updated recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The previous guidance said women should begin biennial mammograms at age 50. Click here to get the story.

7. Common nutrient can boost cancer immunity

Eating a diet rich in one vitamin has been shown to improve responses to immunotherapy and reduce tumor growth. Nutritionists explain the benefits. Click here to get the story.

8. Earbuds could be a health hazard

“Noise-canceling earbuds may bring welcome silence, but they might also mask vital sounds that could save your life,” an expert warns. Here’s how to use the technology safely. Click here to get the story.

