A military vet’s Parkinson’s battle, plus AI’s role in cancer care and a mother’s fight

‘A NEW KIND OF SERVICE’ – After 17 years in the military, a Minnesota man received a shocking diagnosis – and is now committed to helping others with the same disease. Continue reading…

PERFECT MATCH – A young girl with acute leukemia is now in cancer remission thanks to her sister’s lifesaving bone marrow donation. Here’s the heartwarming story. Continue reading…

CANCER PREDICTIONS – Can artificial intelligence predict whether cancer treatments will work? Researchers say the early results are promising. Continue reading…

AGE ACCELERATORS – These 8 bad habits could speed up the aging process, according to experts. Continue reading…

WATER HAZARD – The risk of having potentially harmful chemicals in your drinking water may depend on your zip code, a study found. Get the details here. Continue reading…

GOT MILK? – Toddler milk is “potentially harmful” and could “undermine breastfeeding and child health,” according to children’s health officials. Here’s what doctors have to say. Continue reading…

THE SLEEP-STRESS CONNECTION – Most Americans need more sleep and less stress, a new study finds. Doctors explain why. Continue reading…

HEAT HAZARD – Many regions across the U.S. experienced “record-breaking high temperatures” in 2023 due to extreme heat, according to the CDC. Here’s what health officials want you to know. Continue reading…

A MOTHER’S FIGHT – A Utah mother is fighting for her teenage daughter’s access to diabetes medicine. Alison Smart shares her mission with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

