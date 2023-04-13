Artificial intelligence in health care: New product acts as ‘copilot for doctors’

Washington, D.C. – America’s medical community appears to be embracing artificial intelligence products in an effort to speed up patient care and prevent burnout among health care professionals.

AI technology is already rolling out in doctors’ offices, hospitals and clinics nationwide through a variety of formats.

California-based Regard has launched its AI product, a system that enables doctors to automate routine tasks, in 30 hospitals, its CEO said.

“What we started developing was essentially an AI copilot for doctors,” Eli Ben-Joseph, co-founder and CEO of Regard, told Fox News.

The company’s software allows computers to diagnose a patient, assist with doctors’ notes and alert professionals when something may have been overlooked.

The company told Fox News that the solution’s ability to streamline workflows may allow doctors to spend less time on paperwork and administrative tasks.

“We like to say it’s almost like having an AI med student or an AI medical resident that helps the doctors with their day-to-day,” added Ben-Joseph.

The AI medical industry is expected to grow significantly in the next several years.

The technology may save U.S. taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars in health care costs on an annual basis, researchers found.

Separate studies, however, have indicated that the public remains cautious about embracing AI when it comes to medical care.

A survey published by Pew Research found that 60% of Americans would be “uncomfortable” with their health care providers relying on AI when administering services.

Medical experts told Fox News they’re not surprised that people have reservations about AI being tied to their medical records and treatments.

“Patients simply don’t trust a machine over a human being, but they are welcoming of a machine to assist a surgeon or a physician in making a diagnosis or remedying care,” said Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins University and a Fox News medical contributor.