Baby’s adorable reaction to his new glasses attracts worldwide attention: ‘Melts hearts’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Video shared on social media of a baby reacting to his new glasses has sparked worldwide attention and received more than 100 million views on TikTok and Instagram.

The baby’s mom, Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer, posted the video of 1-year-old Liam Frederick trying on his new glasses — and it was clear he liked what he was seeing. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Mazzone-Meyer spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital about the experience.

BOY FACING BLINDNESS GETS LIFE-CHANGING EYE SURGERY: ‘SUCH A BLESSING’

She said she and her husband were on a road trip from their home in New York to Wisconsin at the time the video started getting picked up.

“It slowly started gaining traction on my personal Instagram, so on that trip we decided to upload the video to TikTok,” she said.

“I fell asleep during that 16-hour car ride and woke up to hundreds of thousands of views and just hours later we broke 1 million and eventually 75 million,” she said.

So far, the video has been shared by newscasts in a number of countries, including in Italy, Chile, Spain and the Netherlands.

“This is the best video I have ever seen.”

Mazzone-Meyer said the comments she’s received have been heartwarming, with some people commenting, “This is the best video I have ever seen.”

Another person commented, “I was having a terrible week, and then I saw the video of your son and it turned my whole day around” — while another said, “I am ugly crying at work!”

TIPS FOR PARENTS TO REDUCE ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS IN KIDS’ DIETS

Said the mom, “My video has also helped other parents focus on the eye health of their babies and prioritize an optometrist appointment if they notice something may be off visually or if they notice a cross-eye.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

She added, “My hope is that Liam can bring joy to others — that same joy that he brings to us every day. He’s been through so much during his short time earth-side and he still manages to give a big smile when you look at him.”

She also said, “He radiates goodness. I think the comments we receive daily confirm this.”

“He’s a completely different baby.”

Mazzone-Meyer said that since Liam had abnormal scans in utero and was born early, his pediatrician and care team recommended a slew of tests following his three-week NICU stay; one of those was an optometrist appointment.

At the first appointment, the baby’s eyes appeared slightly farsighted, which was no cause for concern.

RFK JR. SAYS KIDS ‘SWIMMING’ IN ‘POISONOUS’ FOODS AS DR. MARK SIEGEL CALLS OUT ‘SICK CARE SYSTEM’

His physician decided on a follow-up appointment months later — and at that time, it was determined that he needed glasses right away.

Mazzone-Meyer said Liam has always been a smiley baby.

Since her baby got his new spectacles, she noticed he is smiling more (if that’s even possible), grabbing more and playing more.

“He’s a completely different baby with his new specs,” Mazzone-Meyer said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“It makes me sad he had this unknown issue — but now [we’re] so happy that we caught it, and he can see us and the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mazzone-Meyer added, “I think it’s no secret people are going through hard times across America and the world. Liam’s video brings joy, happiness and positivity to people’s day-to-day lives.”

She said, “Just watching his video can make the coldest hearts melt.”