‘Best Christmas gift’ ever as kids with missing limbs receive bionic arms: ‘Amazing’

Three children are feeling pure joy this December about “the best Christmas present in the world.”

Ettie Baker, age 8, Zoey Hampton-Pigeon, age 8, and Finn Jarvis, age 11, were all given “life-changing” bionic arms this week courtesy of The Big Hero 3 campaign.

Launched by a mom named Sarah Lockey whose own daughter faced physical challenges, the campaign helps families of children with missing limbs fundraise for bionic arms, news agency SWNS reported.

Ettie Baker’s mother, Alyse, said her daughter “screamed” when she found out about her new arm for Christmas this year.

“Ettie has always shown so much love for her difference and loves celebrating differences,” said mom Alyse Baker about her daughter.

But as the child gets older, “she is becoming increasingly aware of just how different she is,” said the mom.

“She’s becoming more conscious of the stares when [she’s] out [among people] and is sometimes frustrated that she can’t do things the same [way] as everyone else, so having the opportunity to receive a Hero Arm is life-changing for Ettie in so many ways.”

The Hero Arm is for people living with a below-elbow limb difference.

The mom said her daughter is thrilled she’ll be able to ride a bike, tie her shoes, even do handstands.

“As parents, we are excited about these things, too, but also all the other ways the Hero Arm will change Ettie’s life.”

Added the mom, “We are absolutely over the moon to be working together” with other families and their children.

The Open Bionics Foundation — which provides financial support to people who need multi-grip upper limb prosthetics — as well as The Worshipful Company of The Glovers, Foresight Group and an anonymous donor have all contributed over $50,000 toward the children’s new bionic arms, SWNS reported.

It’s considered “the world’s most affordable advanced multi-grip prosthetic arm.”

The Hero Arm is for people living with a below-elbow limb difference, the Open Bionics Foundation indicates on its website.

The device is considered “the world’s most affordable advanced multi-grip prosthetic arm, with multi-grip functionality and empowering esthetics,” the foundation also notes.

“Engineered and manufactured in Britain, the Hero Arm is a custom lightweight and affordable myoelectric prosthesis, now available in over 801 locations across the U.S. for below-elbow amputee adults and children aged 8 and above.”

A big chunk of the money raised so far came about because the three families worked together on it.

Thomas, the father of Zoey Hampton-Pigeon, age 8, said his daughter was so excited when she heard the news about her new arm that she was “jumping up and down squealing.”

He described the opportunity for her as “amazing.”

The family found out their daughter would be born with a limb difference at her 20-week scan.

Said the dad, “It was a very scary and emotional time not knowing what to expect … When Zoey was born, she saw several specialists, but there are no answers about why this happened … It’s just one of those things.”

“I want to support others who are going through the same thing.”

He described his daughter today as a “very happy, caring, confident and adventurous little girl.”

She is “always on the go,” he said. She’s a member of a gymnastics club, takes swimming lessons and loves trampolining, he noted.

With her new arm, she’s looking forward to being able to use a jump rope, her dad said.

He also said that she “does struggle with everyday tasks such as tying her laces, using a knife and fork,” and more — and that the new bionic arm “will make such a massive difference to her independence.”

Mom Sarah Lockey was originally inspired to set up the campaign, now in its fourth run, after her daughter lost her hand to meningitis at just 15 months old.

“It turned my world around,” she told SWNS, “and I promised one day I would get Tilly her hand back. She now wears two hero arms daily – so I want to support others who are going through the same thing.”

Lockey said the campaign helps remove some of the stress of crowdfunding for families.

“It is just incredible for three children to benefit and for their families all to meet and fundraise together,” she said.

Finn Jarvis, the third child who is receiving a bionic arm, has been described by his loved ones as “the boss of the family.”

He was born without one hand, the result apparently of a car accident his mother was involved in before his birth.

Dad Ben Jarvis said, “Finn is a happy-go-lucky boy. He is kind, fearless and extremely switched on. He is now 11 … With this opportunity of a Big Hero Arm, the possibilities for him to excel are endless,” as SWNS reported.

Lockey also said the campaign “is her ‘favorite thing’ to do — and it has been a delight for the children to meet and receive such a life-changing opportunity.”