Biden’s health, senior longevity, travel sleep tips and more wellness highlights of the week

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on wellness topics, cancer risk factors, nutrition tips, mental health trends and much more — plus, personal stories of people overcoming surprising obstacles.

As you enjoy the remainder of your weekend and look ahead to the coming week, check out these eight top stories in Health.

These are just a few of what’s new.

There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health.

1. Doctors are concerned about Biden’s health

After President Joe Biden’s Oval Office address — during which he stated his intention to remain in office until the end of his term — doctors revealed the potential health risks of staying on the job. Click here to get the story.

2. There’s a history of presidential illnesses

Before Biden, these five past presidents faced their own health issues amid re-election. Woodrow Wilson, FDR, Teddy Roosevelt and other presidents suffered medical complications. Click here to get the story.

3. Try these tips for restful sleep amid summer travel

It’s common for people to experience sleep struggles while away from home, experts say — but there are ways to improve your rest while on the road. Experts shared seven tips for sleeping well away from home. Click here to get the story.

4. Listeria outbreak kills 2 in US, with others sick

Two people have died so far and 28 have reported illness due to a listeria outbreak in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted on Friday. A doctor shared key prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

5. Here are smart ways for seniors to age well

From sleeping to socializing, there are certain behaviors and habits that can help seniors age with purpose and vitality. Two gerontologists shared 11 tips for thriving in the golden years. Click here to get the story.

6. Taylor Swift could have a positive impact on girls’ body image

Pop star Taylor Swift hashelped fans achieve a more positive outlook overall on diet culture, disordered eating and body image, according to a new study from the University of Vermont. Psychologists weighed in. Click here to get the story.

7. Extreme temperatures mean seniors are skipping their medical appointments

A new study revealed that hot and cold weather impact seniors’ attendance at doctors’ appointments; experts shared four tips to ensure that aging patients get the health care they need. Click here to get the story.

8. ‘I swallowed a bug — now what should I do?’

It can be a startling and somewhat disgusting occurrence — but is swallowing a bug dangerous, or just a nuisance? A doctor gave important answers. Click here to get the story.