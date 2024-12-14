Bird flu causes deaths of cats and zoo animals as virus spreads in US

Just days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a new order that all raw (unpasteurized) milk must be tested for bird flu, reports have emerged of animals dying of the virus.

In Los Angeles County, the public health department is investigating the deaths of two cats that reportedly consumed recalled raw milk.

After drinking the milk, the felines displayed symptoms that included lack of appetite, fever and neurologic issues, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“The infected cats died after severe worsening of their illness, and subsequently tested positive for influenza A, a rare result in cats,” the release stated.

Health officials are considering these “suspected H5 bird flu cases” and confirmatory testing is underway.

Cats can contract bird flu by consuming infected birds or other animals or drinking raw milk from infected cows, according to health officials.

Although it is possible for cats to transmit influenza strains to humans, there have been no reports of it happening with the current H5 bird flu outbreak.

“The risk of H5 bird flu remains low in Los Angeles County, but this suspected case of the virus in a pet cat that consumed raw milk is a reminder that consuming raw dairy products can lead to severe illness in cats,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in the release.

“To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds, and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds.”

Meanwhile, at the Wildlife World Zoo in Maricopa County, Arizona, a few resident animals have reportedly died after becoming infected with bird flu.

Local reports stated that a cheetah, a mountain lion, a swamphen, an Indian goose and a kookaburra died as a result of bird flu, according to a zoo official.

A white tiger also was confirmed to be infected but “appeared to be responding to treatment,” per the report.

“Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) is working closely with state and federal partners to respond to detection of avian influenza in a small number of animals that are part of a zoo collection in Litchfield Park,” health officials stated in a press release this week.

“Overall risk to the public and zoo visitors remains low.”

A zoo representative provided an update to Fox News Digital on Friday.

“Fortunately, we are nine days out without anymore positive cases,” the spokesperson said. “We also have not had any positive cases with any of our employees or volunteers as a result of avian influenza.”

“We are all devastated by the loss of five cherished animals, but with over 6,000 animals, we are grateful that the impact was limited thanks to our swift response and robust protocols.”

Continued outbreaks have also been reported among dairy cattle, poultry, waterfowl and wild birds in multiple U.S. states.

Sam Scarpino, PhD, director of AI and life sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, said the animal deaths are “continued signs” that the situation with H5N1 in the U.S. is “getting worse, not better.”

“The reported infections in humans and now domestic cats due to their consumption of raw milk also highlights how dangerous it is for people to consume raw milk,” he told Fox News Digital.

“It’s important that we take steps to better control the transmission of H5N1 in dairy cows and better understand how it’s spreading between states in the U.S.”

“Studies indicate that even a single mutation could significantly enhance its infectivity in humans.”

Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax, a San Francisco biotechnology company, warned that H5N1 has been found in “relatively high concentrations” in raw milk.

“Without pasteurizing it, the virus remains viable in the milk and could potentially infect someone who drinks it,” he told Fox News Digital.

“It’s not that common of an occurrence, as we’ve not seen a rash of H5N1 infections from raw milk drinkers, but the virus is mutating and is therefore a potential risk.”

Although most cows have only had mild infection, Glanville noted that the strain has been “highly virulent” in birds, ferrets and primates.

“Studies indicate that even a single mutation could significantly enhance its infectivity in humans,” he said.

“Given the virus’ ability to persist in milk and infect mucosal membranes, along with the potential for a pandemic, avoiding raw milk is strongly recommended,” Glanville added.

The expert also emphasized that it’s critical to only drink pasteurized milk to prevent the spread of harmful pathogens commonly found in raw milk.