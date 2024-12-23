Boy, 8, saves choking friend with Heimlich maneuver: See the video

An 8-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of his choking friend in the elementary school cafeteria.

Thomas Conley, a second-grade student at Porter Elementary School in Mesa, Arizona, noticed that his friend was choking on a grape and sprang into action, according to local reports.

Conley immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver — also known as abdominal thrusts — on Isaiah Rodriguez, which dislodged the grape.

Mesa Public Schools commended Conley on social media after the heroic moment, which occurred on Nov. 14.

“Thanks to Thomas’ quick thinking, Isaiah was able to breathe normally again. Thank you, Thomas, for your courage and for being a true hero!”

Candice Conley, Thomas’ mother, spoke with Fox News Digital about his son’s life-saving actions.

“We are so proud of him,” she said. “Thomas is very quick-thinking and active — and he’s just a really good friend.”

The family often discusses food safety and kitchen safety at home, Conley said, as she and her husband have both worked in the food industry, and she now works in the Department of Public Health for Maricopa County.

“I think a lot of people, maybe even some adults, might not realize that somebody’s choking,” she said. “Thomas just knew that he had to get air to go up to dislodge the grape.”

The parents of Rodriguez, the boy Thomas Conley saved, were “so thankful,” Conley told Fox News Digital.

“The first time I saw his mom, I just hugged her,” she said. “We are just so thankful, most of all, that Isaiah is OK.”

“I’m super grateful, and I wanted him to know how proud I was of him and how thankful I was,” said Isaiah’s mom, Maria Anderson, in a video posted by Mesa Fire and Medical Department. “He and my son have been friends for a long time.”

Thomas has been “very nonchalant” about what happened, Conley said.

“He was just like, ‘My friend needed help, and so I helped him,’” she said.

“It’s super cool that Thomas had a part in that and that we can raise awareness about choking, because it could have gone really awful that day.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Thomas said, “I’ve probably never had this much attention in my life.”

Last week, Porter Elementary held an assembly with first responders from the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, who recognized Thomas’ brave act and presented him with a certificate in front of his peers.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department also recognized Thomas on its Facebook page.

“Thomas turned a regular lunchtime into an extraordinary act of bravery, making a huge difference,” they wrote. “Seeing his friend in distress, Thomas wasted no time and jumped into action, saving Isaiah’s life from a choking incident. Join us in applauding this young hero. Thomas, you inspire us to act courageously and promptly.”

Introduced by Dr. Henry Heimlich in 1975, the Heimlich maneuver is recommended by the American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care as the first line of treatment for airway obstruction.

The maneuver has a success rate of more than 86% in choking cases, research has shown.