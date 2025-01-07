Can eggs spread bird flu? What you must know

Bird flu cases are rising in U.S. states, with the first death reported this week in Louisiana.

The spread of avian influenza (HPAI) has also impacted the nationwide supply of poultry products, including eggs.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that can spread through contact with infected animals, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

So, are the eggs in America’s grocery stores safe to eat?

An April 2024 notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) suggested there is a “low” likelihood that eggs from infected poultry would be found in the retail market.

With proper storage and preparation, eggs should be safe to eat, according to a statement sent to Fox News Digital from the FDA.

In 2010, the FDA and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) concluded in a joint assessment that the risk of humans being infected with bird flu through the consumption of contaminated eggshells is low, due to federal inspections and flock testing.

Anna Wald, MD, head of the Allergy and Infectious Diseases Division and professor of medicine at the University of Washington, confirmed that store-bought and “properly cooked” eggs are safe to eat.

“Raw milk, however, is not safe,” she told Fox News Digital.

“The deaths in farm cats from avian flu have been associated with raw milk consumption from infected cows. Pasteurized milk is safe.”

Los Angeles-based registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein also weighed in, saying that if food is cooked fully to the proper temperature, it should be “OK.”

“That means I wouldn’t do any soft-boiled, runny or soft-poached eggs for the next month or so until we are confirmed that this influenza is contained,” she advised. “That might be slightly over-dramatic, but I’d rather sit on the side of caution.”

The nutritionist also mentioned that the price of eggs will likely increase as the virus continues to spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a recent update on food safety and bird flu, noting that eating uncooked or undercooked poultry or beef, or drinking raw milk, can “make you sick.”

Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill bacteria and viruses like bird flu, according to the CDC.

The agency suggested separating uncooked poultry from cooked foods and cooking all poultry and poultry products (including eggs) “all the way” before eating.

“While there is no evidence that anyone in the United States has gotten infected with avian influenza A viruses after eating properly handled and cooked poultry products, uncooked poultry and other poultry products (like blood) could have been the source of a small number of avian influenza A virus infections in people in Southeast Asia,” the CDC warned.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the USDA for comment.

