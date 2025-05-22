Cancer breakthrough and Biden’s diagnosis, plus weight-loss drug perks

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– Brain cancer patients who received pain medication lived longer

– Biden has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer — what to know about prognosis

– Weight-loss meds have unexpected benefit

MORE IN HEALTH

NICK OF TIME – A mother credits a TikTok video for leading to her cancer diagnosis after spotting a strange fingernail marking. Continue reading…

BUGGING OUT – Parents are speaking out after they were banned from a flight due to their baby’s insect bites. Continue reading…

WALK IT OFF – Walking a certain number of steps daily reduces cancer risk, an Oxford study finds. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION