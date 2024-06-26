CDC warns of mosquito-driven virus as cases spike

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a fresh warning about an increased risk of dengue virus infections as a “record-breaking number” of cases are being reported in the Americas.

From January 1 to June 24 of this year, more than 9.7 million dengue cases were recorded among countries in the Americas, which is more than double the 4.6 million infections recorded throughout 2023, according to the CDC.

“Global incidence of dengue in 2024 has been the highest on record for this calendar year; many countries are reporting higher-than-usual dengue case numbers,” it also said. “In 2024, countries in the Americas have reported a record-breaking number of dengue cases, exceeding the highest number ever recorded in a single year.”

The CDC describes the dengue virus as the “most common” mosquito-borne disease in the world. In the U.S., Florida has reported the most cases so far this year with 197, followed by New York with 134, Massachusetts with 50 and California with 40.

“Six U.S. territories and freely associated states are classified as areas with frequent or continuous dengue transmission: Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau,” the CDC adds.

The health agency says one in every four dengue infections are symptomatic, with effects including fever and “nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle aches, joint pain, bone pain, pain behind the eyes, headache, or low white blood cell counts.”

“Severe disease, with associated severe bleeding, shock or respiratory distress caused by plasma leakage, or end-organ impairment, develops in 1 in 20 people with symptomatic dengue,” according to the CDC.

It said infants under the age of one, pregnant women and adults over the age of 65 carry an “increased risk of severe dengue” and that “transmission peaks during the warmer and wetter months in many tropical and subtropical regions.”

There is not currently a medication to treat dengue, the CDC says.

Infected people are advised to rest, take acetaminophen for pain and fever, stay hydrated and see a doctor.

Fox News' Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.