Crunches by age: Here’s how many you should be able to do

How many crunches can you do — and how does that stack up with others your age?

That was the question posed by “FOX & Friends” on Monday, when fitness expert Joseph David challenged hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones to compete in a crunches challenge.

In the segment, Kilmeade did crunches and Jones did sit-ups with a 25-pound weight.

“Your core is the base of everything, and the No. 1 thing you have to be able to do is pick yourself up, mentally and physically — so it starts with core,” said David, who is a certified personal trainer with Life Time in New York.

“Any movement is good movement.”

Below is a breakdown of how many crunches men and women should be able to complete based on age, according to David.

People in their 20s should be able to do 40 to 50 crunches.

People in their 30s should be able to do 30 to 40 crunches.

People in their 40s should be able to do 20 to 30 crunches.

People in their 50s should be able to do 15 to 25 crunches.

People 60 and over should be able to do 10 to 20 crunches.

“There’s no magic number you ‘should’ be able to do based on age, since fitness levels really vary.”

Celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh echoed those guidelines, but also noted that it’s all about what works for each individual.

“There’s no magic number you ‘should’ be able to do based on age, since fitness levels really vary,” he told Fox News Digital. “If you can’t do that many yet, no worries — just focus on getting stronger over time.”

Benefits of crunches

Crunches are essential for building core strength, according to Ezekh, who is based in Los Angeles.

“A strong core is super important because it keeps everything stable,” he said.

“Whether you’re walking, working out or just sitting, your core muscles are engaged. If your core is weak, your back and other muscles have to do extra work, which can lead to pain or injury.”

It’s not just athletes who need a strong core, he added — “everyday activities like bending down to tie your shoes or picking up groceries become way easier when your core is in check.”

Crunches mainly target the “six-pack” muscles in the abs, but they’re also great for improving posture, balance and overall stability, according to the trainer.

Having a strong core helps with all daily movements, from sitting up straight to lifting things without throwing out your back, he said.

“They’re not just about getting abs — they help with basic movements and can help prevent back pain, too.”

Getting started with crunches

Those who are new to crunches should take it slow and focus on good form, according to Ezekh.

“A lot of people make the mistake of yanking their neck or using momentum to do the move. The key is to keep the movement coming from your abs,” he told Fox News Digital.

The trainer suggests starting with easier versions like partial crunches (lifting the shoulders a little off the ground) or bent-knee crunches, which are easier on the back.

“Start with just a few — like five to 10 — and build up as you get stronger,” he recommended.

“And don’t be afraid to mix in other core exercises, like planks or pelvic tilts, to help build strength without jumping straight into crunches. The goal is to stay consistent and gradually get better.”