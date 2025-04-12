Diabetes and weight-loss drug ‘changed my life,’ says senator: ‘I feel a decade younger’

A U.S. senator said a GLP-1 drug changed his life — and now he’s calling for widespread access to anti-obesity medications.

In a New York Times op-ed on April 8, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., wrote about his experience with Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

The injectable prescription medicine is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes.

Fetterman was prescribed the medication in July 2025.

“As a stroke survivor, I was interested in studies showing [Mounjaro] could significantly reduce the risk of major cardiac events,” the senator wrote.

“Even though I started taking it for my heart health, I’ve been struck by how much better it has made me feel across the board. It’s made a significant impact on my overall health,” he continued.

“Aches, pains and stiffness have vanished. Physically, I feel a decade younger, as well as clearer-headed and more optimistic than I’d been in years. As far as side effects, I’ve also lost around 20 pounds.”

Beyond lowering blood sugar, GLP-1 medications have also been linked to a range of other benefits, including improved heart health, neurological function and metabolic health, as Fox News Digital has reported.

Eli Lilly, maker of Mounjaro, also offers another version of the drug called Zepbound, which is the same medication approved for weight loss, chronic weight management and sleep apnea.

Other GLP-1 medications include Ozempic, Wegovy, Victoza, Saxenda, all made by Novo Nordisk.

Fetterman noted that GLP-1 drugs have been found to have beneficial effects on cholesterol, heart rate and heart inflammation.

“Some recent studies suggest they might even help curb alcohol addiction and support cognitive function, potentially slowing or preventing conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s,” he wrote in the Times op-ed.

In the op-ed, Fetterman called for expanded access to these medications, which can cost up to $1,000 out of pocket if not covered by insurance.

“Currently, Medicare covers these drugs only under specific circumstances, such as for diabetes or heightened heart risk,” he wrote. “And Medicaid coverage is even more limited.”

Fetterman added that he was not compensated for sharing his experience.

“I’m just a guy who has benefited from these medications and wants to make sure that anyone else who could benefit from them can have access to them, too,” he wrote.

While Fetterman shares HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views of prioritizing nutrition and healthy living, he said he believes the medications are necessary for some.

“I fully agree that diet and lifestyle matter — a lot. But diet alone isn’t enough,” he wrote.

“For the millions of Americans struggling with serious health issues, medication can be a crucial first step to regaining enough control of their health to begin making meaningful lifestyle changes.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News’ senior medical analyst, noted that semaglutides, including Ozempic and Wegovy, are “very important drugs” for type 2 diabetes, with increasing use for obesity.

“Though these drugs appear to have beneficial uses for the heart and lipid profile — and also the brain and decreasing dementia risk — studies are ongoing and more data is still needed,” he told Fox News Digital.

The first approach to obesity is lifestyle changes, including exercise, improved diet and optimal sleep, Siegel said.

“Having said that, these weight-loss drugs (including Zepbound) are also good tools when lifestyle is not enough,” he noted.

“They help prevent down-the-line diseases such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and sleep apnea, which tend to come from obesity.”

He added, “Overall, we are saving the healthcare system money, so I would like to see Medicare and Medicaid approve them for diabetes and weight loss.”

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurologist and longevity expert, said he’s been prescribing GLP-1s to his patients since 2019.

“Mounjaro and its cousins aren’t just weight-loss tools — they’re metabolic reset buttons,” he told Fox News Digital.

“People with metabolic syndrome don’t need lectures on kale and the importance of exercise. They need help.”

Osborn agreed that lifestyle is essential, but is “rarely sufficient.”

“GLP-1s give patients momentum by getting the ball rolling,” he said. “And when that happens, health habits are formed. Diet improves. Movement improves. People start to feel the benefits of healthy living.”

Osborn noted that these medications aren’t cosmetic, but therapeutic.

“I’ve seen what they can do firsthand: reductions in body fat, inflammation, glucose, triglycerides and insulin resistance — and with those, significant reductions in the incidence of stroke and heart attack.”

“I believe this is a signal aimed squarely at Big Pharma.”

President Donald Trump’s administration recently announced that Medicare and Medicaid would not cover the medications, as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said late Friday.

Osborn said the move to block coverage likely doesn’t have to do with efficacy.

“Trump knows these medications work,” Osborn said. “I believe this is a signal aimed squarely at Big Pharma: ‘Lower the price, or Medicare, the biggest buyer on the block, is out.’”

“This isn’t a dismissal — it’s leverage,” Osborn said.

“President Trump will likely negotiate until the ‘price is right,’ disempowering Big Pharma while concomitantly bettering the health of Americans.”