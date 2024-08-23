Diet crisis in America: Celebrity fitness trainer and mom touts ‘no rules’ nutrition plan

A nutrition trend known as “intuitive eating” is aiming to avoid the strictness of traditional dieting.

Intuitive eating isn’t a diet plan. It’s an “approach to eating based on one’s internal needs,” according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

The choice of food will vary based on a person’s physical or emotional needs, regardless of food type, calorie count or time of day.

THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF MATCHA, PACKED WITH ANTIOXIDANTS, MAY BE WORTH INCORPORATING INTO YOUR DIET

Intuitive eating has been used as a weight-loss strategy and a treatment for disordered eating, according to Harvard.

Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer in Los Angeles and founder of The Sculpt Society fitness app, spoke to Fox News Digital in an interview about how she’s adopted intuitive eating.

While Roup is not a nutritionist, her approach to sustainable physical training has trickled into her overall lifestyle, including at home with her two kids.

NEED MORE WATER INTAKE? THESE 4 FOODS CAN HELP YOU STAY HYDRATED ON HOT SUMMER DAYS

“I’m all about listening to my body and eating intuitively,” she said. “That means I’m not restricting food … I’m really listening to my hunger cues – eating when I’m hungry, stopping when I’m full.”

Roup said she selects foods that make her feel “good or energized.”

In her early 20s, Roup admitted that she fell victim to “every fad diet” instead of nourishing her body and listening to what it needed.

Following strict guidelines around food can make it “harder for us to listen to what our body actually needs and wants,” she said.

As an intuitive eater herself, Roup doesn’t restrict her kids, either.

HEALTHY FOOD ITEMS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY AT MAJOR THEME PARKS, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

As a busy mom, she said she’s “all about quick, easy recipes,” such as overnight oats for breakfast that include organic ingredients like almond milk, nuts and berries.

Roup also shared a smoothie recipe that her kids enjoy, which blends almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, half a banana, a scoop of almond butter, chia seeds and spinach.

Her children are also involved in the cooking process, as Roup noted that her 3-year-old enjoys throwing the ingredients into the smoothie blender.

“It’s good for her to see what we’re putting into the smoothie … striving to eat whole foods that make us feel good,” she said.

Pairing fitness and nutrition

Just as with food, Roup advises against following strict rules and ditching the “all-or-nothing mentality” when it comes to fitness.

THIS TRENDY SEED CAN BOOST YOUR HEALTH BIG-TIME IN 5 COOL WAYS: HERE’S HOW

In her own training practice, Roup said she encourages her clients to discard the idea that they must work out for hours each day.

The fitness expert recited one of her favorite mantras: “Commit to less so you can show up more.”

“I would rather my clients show up for 10 minutes a day and do that consistently throughout the week,” Roup said.

“Build that habit so it is something you can sustainably show up to daily – and I think it’s the same with food.”

There is no rule book, she noted — and fitness and food aren’t “one-size-fits-all.”

A nutritionist’s perspective

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein weighed in on the intuitive eating lifestyle in a conversation with Fox News Digital.

While she said she understands the appeal of the concept, especially to people with a history of strict dieting, Los Angeles-based Muhlstein said intuitive eating can be “impractical and unrealistic for most people, particularly children.”

5 FOODS THAT ARE BEST FOR BONE HEALTH, NUTRITIONISTS SAY

“Proponents of intuitive eating suggest that if you crave cookies, you should eat cookies; if you want fries, eat fries; and if dessert before dinner sounds appealing, go for it,” she said.

“In a society flooded with highly palatable and addictive ultra-processed foods, following every craving can lead to unhealthy outcomes,” she warned.

EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON THE BENEFITS, RISKS OF USING CASTOR OIL FOR WEIGHT LOSS

The more processed foods you consume, the more you crave them, according to Muhlstein.

“Without practical guidance, such as encouraging people to fill half their plate with vegetables or to prioritize foods high in protein and fiber, many will fall into the trap of overindulging in ultra-processed foods,” she said.

Setting an example

Intuitive eating could help kids form healthy relationships with food, according to Roup.

“It starts with modeling that behavior for them,” she said. “If you are talking about yourself badly, talking about food being good and bad, putting a lot of emphasis on certain foods … they pick up on that.”

FEELING HUNGRIER THAN USUAL? YOUR SLEEP SCHEDULE COULD BE THE CULPRIT, AN EXPERT SAYS

Parents should set the example by staying active and prioritizing their health, Roup advised, as well as demonstrating a “joyful practice” of preparing and eating food that makes them feel good.

Muhlstein, however, warned that allowing children to eat “whatever they want” can be just as dangerous as letting them “watch whatever they want” or “go to bed whenever they want.”

As a mother of three, the nutritionist emphasized the importance of introducing nutritious foods to children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“With pediatric obesity and diabetes at all-time highs, teaching children to love and enjoy wholesome, nutritious foods is more crucial than ever,” she told Fox News Digital.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

“Moreover, food genuinely tastes better when you’re hungry, so ensuring that kids consume plenty of fruits, vegetables and protein is essential.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Research suggests that children who eat more fruits and vegetables and less sugar perform better academically and experience improved mental health and well-being, Muhlstein mentioned.

“Nutrition is a critical aspect of parenting,” she added.

“Providing positive guidance while encouraging healthy choices from a place of love is essential to ensuring that the next generation doesn’t suffer further.”