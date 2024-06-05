Doctors reverse deafness, plus surprise Ozempic perks and rules for traveling with meds

‘LIKE A MIRACLE’ – Children with total deafness regained their hearing after receiving gene therapy. Doctors from Mass Eye and Ear in Boston and the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai spoke with Fox News Digital about the groundbreaking trial. Continue reading…

‘DANGEROUS IDEA’ – Florida has become the first state to allow C-sections to be performed outside of hospitals. Here’s why some industry experts disagree with the decision.Continue reading…

DOUBLE DUTY – Ozempic and Wegovy could have a surprise health benefit for those suffering from kidney disease, a new study has found.Continue reading…

DENTAL DIVIDE – Women experience more dental health issues than men, experts say. Here’s why it happens — and what they can do about it. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – “Why are my hands swelling, and what can I do about it?” Continue reading…

LONGEVITY DIET – A popular nutrition plan has been shown to reduce early mortality in women. Nutritionists weigh in on the potential benefits.Continue reading…

TECH TO THE RESCUE? – Some believe artificial intelligence could be the secret to better sleep. An expert explains how AI can help you drift off.Continue reading…

OVERCOMING THE ODDS – The first person with multiple sclerosis to play in the NBA shares his inspiring message.Continue reading…

HAVE MEDS, WILL TRAVEL – Before packing your prescriptions for that summer trip, check to make sure it’s legal to bring them. Continue reading…

