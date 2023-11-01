Dog saves teen’s life, parents worry about tech addiction, and student fights cancer

KEEPING GUARD – A border collie alerted a family and saved a Texas teenager from a life-threatening stroke. Get the whole story. Continue reading…

STAYING FIT WITH THE FLU – Here’s how to tell if you can exercise when you’re sick. Continue reading…

TECH TROUBLES – Parents of teens are more concerned about internet addiction than drug use, a new study finds. Continue reading…

‘LAST WISH’ – A man who died six weeks after receiving a pig heart transplant said he regarded the experimental surgery as “his last chance to do for others.” Continue reading…

‘SHARPENED FOCUS’ – Tapping into your anger could help you accomplish more, experts say. Continue reading…

SLEEP STRUGGLES – A new study reveals the reasons people aren’t getting the sleep they need. Continue reading…

BAD MEDICINE – Online pharmacies are increasing the risk of people buying fake pills. Experts offer tips to reduce the risk. Continue reading…

VACCINE SHORTAGE – Here’s what parents need to know to keep babies safe while the RSV vaccine is in short supply. Continue reading…

YOUNG INNOVATOR – A Virginia high school freshman was looking for a fun science experiment — and ended up making a soap with the aim of treating skin cancer. Continue reading…

