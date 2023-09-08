Eating disorders at colleges, the great masking debate and exercise during cancer treatment
NUTRITION 101 – As eating disorders increase among college students, parents can help. Continue reading…
AI vs. COVID – The first AI-generated COVID drug has entered clinical trials. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…
CANCER CARE – An oncology expert stresses the importance of staying active during treatment. Continue reading…
PASS (ON) THE SALT – Reducing sodium intakecould slash heart disease risk, study finds. Continue reading…
HEALTHY, HAPPY MOMS – A physician shares 5 tips for protecting postpartum health. Continue reading…
FOOD AS MEDICINE – These 41 “powerhouse foods” could help prevent disease, the CDC says. Continue reading…
LOSS OF A LEGEND – Jimmy Buffett lost his life to Merkel cell carcinoma. Get all the facts here. Continue reading…
HEART OF THE MATTER – Men and women show different telltale signs of an imminent heart attack. Continue reading…
‘WON’T REDUCE SPREAD’ – Four physicians speak out about masks, viruses — and a potential for future mandates. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION