Find out why a New Orleans mom says ADHD helped her become a better wife and mom

MISSING PUZZLE PIECE – Mom says her diagnosis helped her see the full picture. Continue reading…

TRACKING HEART HEALTH – Smartwatch could predict heart failure. Continue reading…

VIRAL PREGNANCY – Two babies suffered brain damage from maternal COVID. Learn more about it. Continue reading…

COLON CHECKS – Reduce your risk with regular screenings. Continue reading…

AI IN ACTION – New tech can predict future lung cancer risk. Continue reading…

ALLERGIES AND ARTHRITIS – New study shows a link and more. Continue reading…

FUNGAL OUTBREAK – Nearly 100 paper mill employees could be infected. Continue reading…

HIGH-TECH HEART HEALTH – Machines may read ultrasounds better than humans. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation