‘For better sleep, how can I reduce nighttime bathroom trips?’: Ask a doctor

One in three Americans over 30 wake up at least twice each night to use the restroom, studies show.

These frequent interruptions can wreak havoc on your sleep, but there are some practical ways to manage them.

Dr. Hana Patel, resident sleep expert at Mattress Online, who is based in London, provided the following tips to cut down on nightly bathroom trips to improve your rest.

1. Train your bladder with Kegels and exercise

Patel recommends doing Kegel exercises — also known as pelvic floor muscle training — as a means of strengthening the muscles that support the bladder.

“When done right, Kegels can strengthen pelvic muscles, cutting down on the urge to go at night,” she told Fox News Digital.

The doctor also emphasized the importance of staying active overall.

“Simple preventive measures, like regular exercise, can significantly lower the need for nighttime bathroom visits,” she said.

Exercises that involve the lower abdomen are particularly effective, the expert noted.

2. Say no to triggering beverages

Cutting back on certain drinks can help reduce the need for nighttime bathroom trips.

“Caffeine, alcohol, artificially sweetened and fizzy drinks are diuretics, meaning they’ll increase urine production, so I advise avoiding them where you can,” Patel said.

To reduce nighttime disruptions, she recommends either enjoying these beverages earlier in the day or switching to less irritating alternatives, like decaffeinated or non-alcoholic drinks.

3. Ease up on evening salt and protein

Adjusting your meal timing and composition can help reduce the need to visit the bathroom overnight, Patel said.

“Salty and protein-rich meals can boost urine production, especially close to bedtime,” she told Fox News Digital.

Eating these types of meals earlier in the evening or at lunch instead of dinner can prevent increased nighttime trips to the bathroom without having to give up those foods entirely, the doctor added.

4. Limit the TV, and keep your feet up

A recent study found that adults who spend five or more hours a day watching TV or videos are 48% more likely to experience nocturia (frequent urination at night) compared to those with less than an hour of screen time.

“While the exact cause is unclear, one idea suggests that sitting for long periods causes fluid retention in your legs, and increased beverage intake may also play a role,” said Patel.

For those who spend long periods of time in front of the TV, the doctor suggests setting limits and elevating the legs when possible to help reduce the likelihood of nighttime bathroom trips.

5. Drink up early and skip fluids late

Maintaining proper hydration during the day while avoiding fluid intake in the evening can help to reduce the urge to use the bathroom at night, according to the doctor.

Patel recommends drinking between 48 and 64 ounces of hydrating fluids in the morning and afternoon to avoid dehydration in the evenings.

“If you need to drink later, try to do so at least two hours before bedtime to minimize interruptions during sleep,” she said.