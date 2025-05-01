Gender dysphoria treatments pose ‘significant risks’ to kids and teens, HHS report reveals

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday released a comprehensive review of best practices for children and teens with gender dysphoria.

The report, titled ‘Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices,” was published by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and Office of Population Affairs.

“This review, informed by an evidence-based medicine approach, reveals serious concerns about medical interventions, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries, that attempt to transition children and adolescents away from their sex,” stated a press release from HHS.

These types of “gender-affirming” treatments are recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

The report highlights evidence of risks associated with gender-related treatments, including irreversible infertility, sexual dysfunction, reduced bone density, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications and regret.

It also cites “very weak evidence of benefit.”

The authors also called into question the ethics surrounding medical interventions for children and teens with gender dysphoria.

“HHS believes that medical ethics should be central in this debate,” the release said.

A team of medical doctors, medical ethicists and a methodologist contributed to the review, according to HHS.

“Contributors represent a wide range of political viewpoints and were chosen for their commitment to scientific principles.”

“Our duty is to protect our nation’s children — not expose them to unproven and irreversible medical interventions,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya in the release. “We must follow the gold standard of science, not activist agendas.”

The report will undergo a full peer review in the coming days.

Mark Trammell, the CEO of the Center for American Liberty (CAL), said the new HHS report confirms that the “medical mutilation” of children suffering from gender dysphoria “is not only unsupported by credible scientific evidence, but also poses serious, lifelong risks.”

“It’s time for America to follow the example of other nations and end the dangerous experiment of pediatric gender transition,” he went on.

“Children deserve compassionate, evidence-based care, and parents deserve a voice.”

Fox News Digital reached out to WPATH for comment.