Health weekend roundup includes service dogs, medical misinformation, amazing surgery and more key stories

1. Service dog gives peace of mind to woman with epilepsy

Channing Seideman, 30 — who has lived with daily seizures since childhood — revealed that her life has been changed by her dedicated service dog, Bishop. “In addition to bringing peace of mind, the dogs make epilepsy approachable to the public,” she said. Click here to get the story.

2. Doctor shares 10 big ‘lies’ he says health care is telling

Dr. Robert Lufkin, a California physician, said he “woke up” to flaws in the medical system when he himself was diagnosed with four chronic diseases. He shares what he believes are the 10 biggest lies told to patients. Click here to get the story.

3. Sleep apnea patients could soon have solution

In a Finland study, a new breathing device showed promising results in reducing symptoms of sleep apnea, according to researchers. The device, called WellO2, uses resistance training to strengthen throat muscles and steam breathing to humidify airways. Click here to get the story.

4. Researchers announce progress against Parkinson’s

An experimental drug is showing promise in slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease in clinical trials. Researchers and Parkinson’s experts discuss what this could mean for patients. Click here to get the story.

5. ‘Is it ever OK to take someone else’s prescription?’

In this week’s installment of Ask a Doctor, two pharmacists weigh in on whether it’s ever safe to share medications. Click here to get the story.

6. Good news revealed for diabetes patients

Most of the 38 million people living with diabetes in the U.S. use daily injections or insulin pumps to keep glucose at safe levels — but new research suggests that an inhaler could be just as effective. Researchers and doctors weigh the benefits and limitations. Click here to get the story.

7. Chicago man gets kidney transplant while wide awake

John Nicholas, 28, called his organ transplant surgery “a pretty cool experience.” Surgeries without general anesthesia can increase access to care for patients who are considered high-risk or have phobias surrounding anesthesia. Click here to get the story.

8. Daily multivitamins not shown to increase longevity, study finds

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that taking multivitamins did not reduce mortality risk, but a longevity doctor has questions. Click here to get the story.