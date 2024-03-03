Health’s weekend read includes kidney donations, cancer prevention, measles vaccinations and more

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on a range of wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming huge obstacles.

This weekend, check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed, or have been meaning to check out.

These are just a few of what’s new, of course.

Many more can be seen at http://www.foxnews/health.

Check out this selection!

Kidney swap saves two lives in Texas

Two hard-to-match transplant patients 250 miles apart started the year of 2024 with shining new hope for long, healthy lives — thanks to the collaboration of two Texas hospitals. The donors, recipients and doctors shared the events leading up to their surgeries. Click here to get the story.

Cancer prevention … just a pill away?

Lucid Diagnostics, a New York-based biotech company, created a vitamin-sized diagnostic to help prevent esophageal cancer. Fox News Digital spoke with Lishan Aklog, M.D., chair and CEO of Lucid, and Dr. Bruce Greenwald, a leading gastroenterologist at the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Maryland Medical Center, about how the new test could revolutionize esophageal cancer screening. Click here to get the story.

Daily steps for women over age 60

We’ve all heard the widespread recommendation of hitting 10,000 steps per day for optimal health. Yet some groups of people — such as women over age 60 — may not need that many. A new study reveals the recommended number of steps to reduce heart disease risk in women over 60. Click here to get the story.

Experts share caffeine cautions

Coffee in the morning is a ritual for many people — but is it ever too early in the day to indulge? Sleep experts weighed in on whether it’s OK to grab a cup as soon as you wake up, or if you should wait a while. Click here to get the story.

Fasting-like diet could extend longevity

Researchers from the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology in Los Angeles found that adopting a fasting-like diet could help slow down aging. They revealed how the fasting-mimicking diet was shown to reduce biological age. Click here to get the story.

CDC drops 5-day isolation rule for COVID

In the first update to the CDC’s quarantine guidelines since late 2021, the public health agency has called off the 5-day isolation guidance for those with COVID. Here’s what doctors had to say about the change. Click here to get the story.

Hydration alternatives for those who hate water

An NFL sports dietitian offered a few healthy alternatives for those who don’t like H20. He also warned against unhealthy beverage choices and shared warning signs of dehydration. Click here to get the story.

Do you need a new measles vaccination?

Some doctors are saying that those who received the measles vaccine in the ‘70s or ’80s may no longer be protected against the contagious virus. Infectious disease experts shared what you can do to determine your level of immunity. Click here to get the story.

