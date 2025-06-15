Intermittent fasting’s surprising biblical roots revealed as diet trend grows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular diet trend may have its origins in the Bible.

Intermittent fasting, a pattern of eating based on time limits, is intended to assist with weight loss and other health benefits, according to Mayo Clinic.

There are several types of intermittent fasting, but they all follow the same concept of alternating between fasting and eating — a practice that is often mentioned in biblical scripture.

What is intermittent fasting?

With a time-restricted approach to intermittent fasting, the dieter only eats during a certain window. For example, with the 16/8 method, the person fasts for 16 hours and then can eat within an eight-hour span, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Other versions involve fasting for a full 24 hours once or twice per week — or only consuming limited calories on fasting days.

“The idea is that intermittent fasting causes the body’s cells to change how they work,” states Mayo Clinic’s website. “Timed eating may push cells to focus on repair, energy use and balancing body-wide functions.”

What the Bible says about fasting

Religious fasting is practiced in many faiths, including Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and Jainism, as well as Hinduism, Judaism and Taoism, research shows.

Around 21% of Americans report that they fast for certain periods of time for religious reasons, according to a 2024 survey from the Pew Research Center.

Some view intermittent fasting as a modern-day form of biblical fasting.

Fasting is mentioned in the Bible as a way to be closer to God.

In Matthew 6:16-18, for example, Jesus instructs his followers on how to fast.

“When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. Specifically, when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face. So, that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

Fasting is also mentioned in Joel 2:12, when the Lord declares, “Yet even now, return to me with all your heart, with fasting, with weeping, and with mourning.”

Various religions teach that fasting improves self-control, increases spiritual awareness and even fosters empathy for the less fortunate, according to Pew.

Potential benefits and risks

While religious fasting is for spiritual purposes, intermittent fasting may also have physical and mental benefits that go beyond the primary goal of weight loss.

Studies have shown that the practice may have positive impacts on blood pressure, cardiovascular health, cognitive function and other health factors — but the long-term effects aren’t as clear.

“When changes occur with this metabolic switch, it affects the body and brain,” Johns Hopkins neuroscientist Mark Mattson, who has studied intermittent fasting for 25 years, states on the hospital’s website.

Mattson’s research has confirmed multiple health benefits associated with fasting, including greater longevity, a leaner physique and a sharper mind.

“Many things happen during intermittent fasting that can protect organs against chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, age-related neurodegenerative disorders, even inflammatory bowel disease and many cancers,” he said.

However, Fox News Digital previously reported on a 2024 study that linked time-restricted eating to a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular death.

“Intermittent fasting is not appropriate for people with a history of disordered eating or active eating disorders, those with hypoglycemia or type 1 diabetes on insulin, children under 18, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and more,” New Jersey-based registered dietitian Lauren Harris-Pincus told Fox News Digital at the time.

Ohio-based cardiologist Dr. Lou Vadlamani was not involved in the study, but told Fox News Digital that it would be “a stretch” to conclusively say that fasting has a direct impact on heart attack risk.

“It certainly raises a lot of questions and supports the need for a more comprehensive study, since intermittent fasting has become so common,” he said.

As with every major lifestyle change, it’s important to check with a doctor before starting intermittent fasting, experts advise.