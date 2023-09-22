Is it just a mosquito bite — or could it be ‘skeeter syndrome’? Here’s what to know

If a pesky mosquito bite just doesn’t seem to go away, it could be something else — namely, skeeter syndrome.

Skeeter syndrome, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is “a large local allergic reaction to mosquito bites marked by significant inflammation.”

The syndrome can be described as a severe allergic reaction to a mosquito’s saliva, the Cleveland Clinic’s website stated.

FOR PEANUT ALLERGY PREVENTION, STUDY SUGGESTS BABIES CAN BE FED DILUTED PEANUT BUTTER AT EARLY AGE

Some people experience swelling so badly that they have trouble moving, the clinic noted.

Others may develop a fever.

Dr. Tania Elliott, chief medical officer at Nectar, a New York health tech company that sells at-home allergy tests and treatments, told Fox News Digital that while skeeter syndrome is rare, it “can affect people of any age, but most commonly affects young children.”

Those who have skeeter syndrome will experience large welts after they’re bitten by a mosquito.

These welts “last longer than a typical mosquito bite, and can blister and even bruise,” Elliott said.

Another possibility is that someone is highly allergic to the saliva of certain types of mosquitoes — but not others.

“The reaction can last up to two weeks and can look like an infection,” she said.

MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS TRIGGERED BY TICK BITE COULD AFFECT THOUSANDS, YET MANY DOCTORS ARE UNAWARE OF IT

Some people with skeeter syndrome think they actually have cellulitis or a bacterial infection, the expert noted.

If people suspect they have skeeter syndrome, they should treat their mosquito bites with “supportive care,” which could include corticosteroid creams, said Elliott.

“In severe cases, oral steroids are indicated,” she said.

An allergist can determine if a person has skeeter syndrome — and then advise the best treatment.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET AN ALLERGIC REACTION: SYMPTOMS, CAUSES, AND PREVENTION

Although skeeter syndrome is found in people of all ages, those who are younger are at a higher risk, as they do not have a fully developed immune system, the Cleveland Clinic website indicated.

A person can develop skeeter syndrome, or suddenly begin showing extreme reactions to mosquito bites, at any age.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“You may have had typical reactions to mosquito bites all your life, but then suddenly develop an allergy to the saliva,” stated the Cleveland Clinic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Changes within the immune system can trigger this change, the clinic said.

Another possibility is that someone is highly allergic to the saliva of certain types of mosquitoes — but not others.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.