Masks back in hospitals, the 30 best diets, and screen time warnings
BACK TO MASKING – Some hospitals in New York and several other states have reinstated mask mandates. Here’s what doctors have to say. Continue reading…
FLU-FIGHTING FOODS – A registered dietitian shares 10 immune-boosting recipes to help you stay healthy during flu season. Continue reading…
TODDLER TECH – Screen time for kids under age 2 has been linked to sensory differences in toddlerhood. See what the study revealed. Continue reading…
EARLY DETECTION – Getting breast cancer screenings every year instead of every other year can reduce all-cause mortality, a new study suggests. Continue reading…
NOT YOUR GRANDPA’S HEARING AIDS – Designers have transformed the devices into “sexy” accessories. See the photos. Continue reading…
BEST DIETS OF 2024 – A panel of 43 health experts selected the best diets in 11 different categories. Continue reading…
‘THIEF OF SIGHT’ – For National Glaucoma Month, an expert debunks 7 myths about the common eye disease. Continue reading…
‘NEVER TOO LATE’ – Seniors in New York City share their New Year’s resolutions and words of wisdom for 2024.Continue reading…
DEMENTIA DRIVERS – A major study has identified these 15 factors of young-onset dementia. Continue reading…
