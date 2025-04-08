Measles infects baby in Colorado: health officials

A baby in Colorado has contracted measles, according to state health officials.

The child, who is under 1 year old and lives in Denver County, was unvaccinated due to age, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Denver Health, and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The infant recently traveled internationally to Chihuahua, Mexico, where there is an active measles outbreak, according to the same source.

This is the state’s second confirmed case of measles in 2025. Officials said this new case is not related to the first one, which was reported in Pueblo.

“Infants under 12 months are especially vulnerable to measles because they are typically too young to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in a press release.

“This case is a stark reminder that families traveling internationally should delay unnecessary travel or talk to their healthcare providers about early MMR vaccination for infants, especially when visiting areas with known measles outbreaks.”

Anyone who has visited the Denver Health Emergency Department on Sunday, April 6, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MT should monitor for symptoms and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings, Colorado health officials recommended.

This is especially important for people who have not received the MMR vaccine, which can prevent infection if given within 72 hours of exposure, according to the above source.

Symptoms typically begin seven to 21 days after exposure, per health officials.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, later followed by a facial rash that spreads to other parts of the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive two doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose at age 4 through 6.

As of April 3, a total of 607 measles cases were confirmed by 22 jurisdictions, per CDC data.

Those include Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Washington.