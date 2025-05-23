Memorial Day: Wild mustangs help veterans heal through Wyoming ranch program

JAY EM, Wyo. – While Memorial Day is a time for remembrance, it can also be a difficult period for many veterans, particularly those struggling with mental health.

A program in Wyoming is helping to address those challenges by pairing veterans with wild mustangs in a unique approach to healing.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2001 to 2022, veterans are more likely to be diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety than civilians. Each year, approximately 6,000 veterans die by suicide.

At some point in their lives, 7 out of every 100 veterans (or 7%) will experience PTSD, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In the small town of Jay Em, Wyoming , a nonprofit called Operation Remount Corporation is offering a form of equine therapy that serves not only veterans and first responders, but also the mustangs—many of which come from traumatic backgrounds.

Karen Alexander, co-founder of Operation Remount, says some mustangs also experience trauma and anxiety, making the program a form of reciprocal healing.

“These are mustangs that went through three adoptions and were not accepted or not adopted,” Alexander said. “When the mustangs first come, they are very afraid of humans. It’s really neat to see when that animal finally says, I can trust you.”

Veteran Sean Walker is one of this year’s participants at Operation Remount. He says joining the program and meeting his horse, nicknamed Spirit, was needed after serving in the military.

Walker, who completed two tours in Iraq and one in Bosnia with the Kansas National Guard, says just a few weeks with his horse, Spirit, has already made a significant impact.

“We call him Enduring Spirit Wind,” Walker said. “He’s taught me probably more than I could have possibly taught him.”

After retiring from the military, Walker said reintegrating into civilian life was difficult. Like many other veterans, he experienced mental health challenges.

The program recently added a new red cabin to house participants during the six-week course. It was built in honor of Marine Corps Sgt. B.J. Shepperson, who served two deployments and struggled with the transition back to civilian life in Wyoming.

Shepperson said his brother B.J. loved horses and would have really appreciated what this program is doing to help other veterans.

“After two deployments and coming back to Wyoming, he had a hard time re-adjusting,” said his brother, Baxter Shepperson.

Program leaders say they’re working to construct more cabins, allowing additional veterans and first responders to stay overnight during the program as they experience the therapeutic bond with a horse.

“It’s like when you found a connection that you’ve lost,” Walker said. “It allows you to have that reconnection and Spirit has been that.”

Operation Remount allows the veterans and first responders to keep the wild horse after completing the six-week course. The nonprofit holds sessions in both spring and fall.

The team at Operation Remount is now working toward building an indoor facility so they can offer the program throughout the year, even during Wyoming’s harsh winter months.