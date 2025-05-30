Miley Cyrus’ ‘brutal infection’ has doctors discussing possible causes

After filming a music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Miley Cyrus said she was recently hospitalized with a knee infection, prompting doctors to weigh in on how certain environments can expose people to harmful bacteria.

On a Thursday episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Cyrus, 32, recalled the moment she filmed her “Something Beautiful” visual album and then landed in the ICU.

“I filmed this video in October [2024] by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment,” the singer said.

Cyrus described rolling on the sidewalk as part of her shoot, and shortly after, she developed symptoms that required intensive medical attention.

“I caught something,” she remarked. “My leg began to disintegrate … around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’”

While the singer did not disclose a specific diagnosis, medical experts say her case is a reminder of how everyday public spaces can present hidden health hazards.

“Strep or staph bacteria are common causes of skin infection like cellulitis.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and Fox News senior medical analyst, noted that extremely aggressive bacteria are not common in urban settings.

“Flesh-eating bacteria on city streets is very rare,” Siegel, who did not treat Cyrus, told Fox News Digital. “Rat urine can cause leptospirosis, a bacteria that causes flu-like symptoms.”

The doctor said he believes the likely cause was a more typical bacterial infection rather than something exotic, although common bacteria can cause serious skin reactions.

“Strep or staph bacteria are common causes of skin infection like cellulitis,” said Siegel. “Bacteria can be found [on streets], like E. coli, shigella and enterococci, which are from fecal matter, and may get onto the bottoms of shoes,” he added.

These infections do not typically originate from the street itself, the doctor said, but can develop when skin comes in contact with bacteria, which can happen during close exposure to surfaces like sidewalks.

The risk of infection often increases when the skin is broken or irritated, allowing bacteria to enter the body more easily.

Even minor cuts and scrapes can become gateways for infection when exposed to contaminated surfaces, according to Dr. Ken Perry, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina.

“For most patients, these infections are contracted from open wounds in the skin or some other breach in the skin barrier,” Perry, who also did not treat Cyrus, told Fox News Digital.

Such infections are usually easily treated with common antibiotics, according to the doctor.

Cyrus’ shoot put her in close contact with one of the busiest sidewalks in the country, which doctors say can heighten the danger.

“In the case of Miley Cyrus, she states that she contracted this after rolling around on the ground during the filming of her music video,” said Perry.

“The foot traffic could easily contaminate the area with bacteria from animal or even human sources,” he hypothesized.

“For the majority of the population, rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not common behavior, but even casual interaction could put an individual in contact with harmful bacteria,” Perry added.

Doctors agree that basic hygiene is one of the best ways to avoid infection, especially in public spaces.

“The best way to keep this from happening is to be fastidious with hygiene,” said Perry.

“We know to wash our hands after being in public to keep from possibly transferring bacteria to the mucus membranes of our eyes, or even ingesting bacteria.”

Experts recommend covering wounds and washing them as soon as possible if exposed to public environments.

“If the cut or scrape occurs while out in public, make sure to wash with soap and water,” Perry advised. “If an individual has a cut or some break in the skin, it is best to keep it covered, especially when out in public.”

It is important to seek medical care if there are signs of redness, swelling or drainage, as these could be signs of a worsening bacterial infection, the doctor cautioned.