Most common causes of cavities in the teeth — and how to prevent them

Cavities are incredibly common, affecting 90% of adults between the ages of 19 and 64 — but they are often preventable.

Also known as “dental caries,” cavities are damaged areas in the hard parts of the teeth caused by tooth decay, according to Mayo Clinic.

These areas become tiny openings or holes that can lead to toothaches, infections and even tooth loss.

How to know if you have a cavity

When a cavity is just starting, you may not have any symptoms at all. That’s why it’s important to be checked regularly at a dentist, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Even if your mouth feels fine, a professional may be able to pick up on smaller signals before the decay grows.

Once the decay gets larger, there may be symptoms like toothaches, sharp pains when eating, visible holes in the teeth, staining on the surface of a tooth or pain when biting.

What causes a cavity?

Dental plaque forming in the mouth is what leads to tooth decay, the process that creates cavities.

Plaque forms when bacteria in the mouth mixes with “sugary or starchy food” like milk, juice, bread and pasta, according to Cleveland Clinic.

If those sugars and starches are not removed from the teeth through healthy habits, like regular flossing and brushing after meals, bacteria begin feeding on them, the above source states.

The acids from bacteria strip away tooth enamel, leaving tiny openings that mark the beginning stages of a cavity. Bacteria and acid can enter through these holes and reach the vulnerable inner parts of the teeth, causing pain and more severe problems.

Fox News Digital previously spoke to Dr. Ricky Marshall about the impact of stomach acid and saliva production on dental health.

“The amount of acid coming up and contacting the teeth will absolutely contribute to increased tooth decay,” said Marshall, who is the owner of Stratland Dental in Glendale, Arizona, and a dentist at Wolff Family Dentistry & Orthodontics in Queen Creek, Arizona.

“A combination of dry mouth and increased stomach acid can be detrimental to teeth,” he said.

Dry mouth, linked to causes like snoring and potentially certain medications, can increase the risk of tooth decay due to reduced saliva production.

“Your saliva clears away the acid and helps to repair the enamel,” the CDC states on its website. “If the repair isn’t fast enough, bacteria get inside your tooth and make cavities.”

Ways to prevent cavities

Cleveland Clinic recommends brushing your teeth with a soft-bristled brush twice a day, and ideally after every meal.

Experts also recommend cutting back on sugary, starchy foods and drinks. As mentioned above, these can mix with bacteria and promote the buildup of dental plaque.

“You should visit your dentist every year, especially to find any cavities,” the CDC advises.

For small cavities, your dentist may recommend using fluoride or other products. Large cavities may require fillings or even root canals.