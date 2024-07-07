New medications, caregiver stress relievers and epilepsy awareness top this week’s health news

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces each week to keep you up to date on the latest developments in disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. We also share inspiring stories of people and families overcoming great health obstacles.

Check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out.

These are just a few of what’s new. There are many more to see at Fox News Health.

Here are eight of the biggest stories covered this week.

1. Case of human plague confirmed in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating a case of bubonic plague in Pueblo County. Here’s what you need to know about spread, symptoms and prevention. Click here to get the story.

2. Man with epilepsy paints seashells to help find a cure

Greater epilepsy awareness could be as simple as a walk on the beach, thanks to one New Jersey man. Kyle Adamkiewicz revealed how he’s spreading his hand-painted shells around the world in an attempt to educate others and raise funds. Click here to get the story.

3. FDA approves new drug for Alzheimer’s disease

Eli Lilly’s Kisunla (donanemab) is a monthly injection for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Doctors weigh in on the significance of the new drug’s approval. Click here to get the story.

4. Caring for caregivers: Tips from an Alzheimer’s expert

Alzheimer’s disease puts a significant burden on not only the nearly seven million people who have been diagnosed with it, but also the caregivers supporting them. Dr. Heather Sandison offered tips on how caregivers can protect their own health. Click here to get the story.

5. Here are the 9 most common questions women over age 40 ask their doctors

From sleep to supplements to cancer risk, here’s what patients ask about, according to Dr. Alexa Fiffick, a family medicine physician and menopause practitioner at Concierge Medicine of Westlake in Cleveland, Ohio. Click here to get the story.

6. Doctor warns about dangers of DIY drugs

Mail-order ketamine injections can be “extremely dangerous,” warned Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor. Find out why unsupervised use is so risky. Click here to get the story.

7. Amid summer COVID surge, doctors share prevention tips

Leading epidemiologist Dr. Jay Varma and Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone, shared key information about the latest COVID variants. Click here to get the story.

8. Ask a doctor: ‘How can I get rid of foot blisters?’

Here’s how to heal painful blisters — and how to prevent them in the first place, according to podiatrists. Click here to get the story.