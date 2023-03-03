New York plastic surgeon’s viral TikTok video warns of exercise he says causes premature aging

A plastic surgeon from New York took to social media to warn followers that long-distance running accelerates aging.

In a viral TikTok video, Dr. Gerald Imber said high impact nature of running could be negatively contributing to the condition of runner’s skin.

“Have you ever seen a long distance runner who didn’t have a gaunt, old face?” he asked. “That’s what happens to people who run.”

Imber explained that marathon running also causes stress on the body,”Your knees go, your ankles go, your back goes.”

“It’s kind of dumb,” he added.

The 82-year-old surgeon with a private plastic surgeon practice in Manhattan admitted that, “half my patients love me for it, and half my patients hate me for it.”

Despite the doctor’s controversial take on running, he reiterated that there is nothing wrong with running occasionally.

“It’s perfectly fine to run a little bit every day or running a couple of miles a few times every week, that’s terrific.” Imber said. “But low impact or no impact is the best way to get your exercise.”

The viral video, which has 2.4 million views, has sparked debate from runners and non-runners around the globe.

“Personal trainer here,” one commenter wrote in agreement. “I completely agree with you.”

“This,” a woman commented. “44 with two hip replacements. I used to run 6 miles per day.”

Others disagreed, writing, “Running keeps me sane and sober.”

“I love running. It’s therapeutic for me and I feel amazing after a good run.” one commenter wrote. “I’m addicted to the runner’s high. I guess I’ll look old but feel great!”