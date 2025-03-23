NYPD detective shares grueling workouts to motivate cops to get in shape

A ripped NYPD detective who is becoming a social media sensation for his grueling nightly workouts wants to inspire police across the nation to get in shape.

Eddie Barrett, 35, known as “50Cal” to his hundreds of thousands of followers, recently told Fox News Digital he has never taken a day off from training in 21 years — and said there are no excuses for his colleagues to not be physically fit in the line of duty. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The married father wants his daily vlogs to show police officers that they can juggle work and family life while also making time for the gym.

JILLIAN MICHAELS REVEALS SIMPLE WORKOUT TO EXTEND YOUR LIFESPAN ‘UP TO 7 YEARS’

On his workdays, Barrett wakes up at midnight and heads outside for an ice bath.

He then drives an hour to the Bronx, where he works with the NYPD’s warrant department, a highly specialized unit that rounds up dangerous criminals wanted for serious crimes.

But before Barrett punches in, the 6’1″ detective hits the gym to pump iron and pound the treadmill.

He then works his regular police shift — from around 3:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — before driving home, spending quality time with his family and typically getting to sleep no later than 8 p.m.

“Getting my training in is of utmost priority — I’ve been doing this for 21 years.”

On weekends, Barrett gets up at around 3 a.m. and hits the ice bath before working out at his purpose-built home gym so he can free up the rest of the day for time with his family.

And if he’s on vacation, as he was recently in the Cayman Islands, Barrett will pound the sandy beaches in the dead of night with a torchlight strapped to his head — and that’s before his gym session.

“Getting my training in is of utmost priority — my wife thinks I’m crazy, people think I’m crazy, but I’ve been doing this for 21 years,” Barrett told Fox News Digital.

“And it not only sets the standard for the day, especially first thing in the morning, but it’s just become who I am. It’s just me. No matter where I am, what time I gotta wake up, or whatever I have going on — I will train.”

Inspiring others

Barrett uploads daily videos of his morning routine and workouts to social media, offering words of motivation to his loyal followers.

His goal is to inspire others — police in particular — to get in shape so they can be faster and stronger.

STAY FIT IN YOUR 40S AND BEYOND WITH THESE SMART WORKOUT TIPS

“If [a suspect] wants to run or wants to fight, they will lose, because you’ve trained hard to be at a higher level than them,” Barrett told Fox News Digital. “We’ve got to constantly work for that, because that can decide whether we go home safe or if we get hurt or God forbid something worse happens.”

Said Barrett recently on Instagram in a video that shows him doing sprints before work, “Think you can run from the warrant squad? Think again.”

Barrett said he recommends hybrid training, a fitness approach that involves integrating strength training with cardiovascular exercises.

The detective often mixes extremely heavy weight-lifting with long or short runs, as well as high-intensity workouts.

While Barrett said he doesn’t expect other first responders to mimic his stringent routine, he emphasizes the importance of finding the time to be fit for duty. He noted that some police agencies are lowering fitness standards to help plug recruitment gaps.

“You want to have an appearance and a level of confidence in your fitness that demands respect and that always plays in your favor,” Barrett added.

Getting out of bed early is less complicated than people think, according to Barrett.

“Some days are harder than others, right? You just can’t give yourself a second option ever,” he said. “We know what we have to do in life. And life is very short. The days fly by.”

He added, “We have to be the best versions of ourselves, and there’s so much to accomplish in life … And if you don’t give yourself that second option, there is no snooze button. There is no scrolling on social media.”

“We know what we have to do in life. And life is very short.”

The detective does some “mind tricks” in the morning to help him get up, like counting down from three or saying a short prayer.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

“Get your mind going. It makes you think. It makes your brain function. You get that cool plunge. You do things that are difficult first thing in the morning, and before you know it, you’re rocking and rolling,” Barrett said.

Family tradition

Barrett said his goal is to have a lifelong career on the force, following in the footsteps of his late grandfather, who served as a police officer in New Jersey.

Today, Barrett proudly wears his grandfather’s police badge as a necklace.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

During the interview, Barrett’s young son, Henry, noted that he also wants to follow the family’s policing tradition.

“I feel like I live the best life. I really love my life and I tell people even in today’s crazy climate … being a cop is a great job,” Det. Barrett said. “I encourage everybody that’s thinking about it: Go for it.”

The detective said his strict fitness discipline is what helps him balance his training, work and family life, as well as his own supplements business.

While he wants to sustain his fitness level for as long as possible, Barrett emphasized that family always comes first, and that he cherishes the support he gets from his wife and his father, who lives with them.

“The memories we gather with our families are the most important things in the world.”

“The memories we gather with our families are the most important things in the world,” Barrett said. “And recently, I’ve come to accept that business might not grow as fast, my fitness might not get to the level I want it to, because I would never sacrifice my time with my family.”

Barrett urged others, not just law enforcement members, to develop their own core principles and continue to work hard every day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s so much out there for the taking in life, and if you don’t get out there and do it, life is just going to pass us all by,” he added.

“You’re going to be amazed at what you can accomplish.”