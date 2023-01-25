Obesity and belly bulge linked to being ‘frail’ later in life: study

A bulging belly might be linked to early physical decline and age-related infirmity.

Researchers in Norway recently released a prospective cohort study that looked into the relation body mass indexes (BMI) and waist circumferences (WC) have on “pre-frailty” and “frailty” in older adults, and they published their findings in BMJ Open, a peer-reviewed open access medical journal.

The study was co-authored by Shreeshti Uchai, Lene Frost Andersen, Laila Arnesdatter Hopstock and Anette Hjart?ker, all of whom are faculty members at the University of Oslo’s nutrition department and the UiT The Arctic University of Norway’s community medicine department.

A total of 4,509 study participants from Troms?, Norway, were examined over a 21-year period with 2,340 of the participants being women and 2,169 of the participants being men.

The study participants were at least 45 years old from 1994 to 1995 – the study’s starting point – and they reportedly had their body mass index and waist circumferences measured in 2001 and again from 2007 to 2008.

“Physical frailty was defined as the presence of three or more and pre-frailty as the presence of one to two of the five frailty components suggested by Fried et al: low grip strength, slow walking speed, exhaustion, unintentional weight loss and low physical activity,” the study stated in its primary outcome measure.

Trained personnel reportedly measured the study participants and calculated their BMI by recording each subject’s weight and dividing it by the square of their height (kilograms by meter squared).

Moderately high: 31.9 to 34.6 inches for women 37.4 to 40.2 inches for men