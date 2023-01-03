Patients flood Shanghai hospitals after China relaxes its COVID policies

Hospital beds were filled and long queues formed at hospitals in Shanghai on Tuesday, as China is urged to share its data on the latest COVID wave spreading throughout the country.

Patients were seen flooding the emergency department of the Zhongshan hospital in Shanghai, with hospital beds filling corridors and IV treatments set up in waiting rooms.

“I don’t pay much attention to the data, but it is definitely lagging, and there will be some data that is not reported. There is definitely no way around this,” one Shanghai resident told Reuters.

China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID controls on December 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and overseas and prompted some countries to impose travel curbs.