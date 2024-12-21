‘Pendulum lifestyle’ could be key to juggling daily challenges

For those who are feeling “stuck” or overwhelmed while striving for work-life balance, some experts recommend adopting a “pendulum lifestyle.”

Coined by Dr. Jeffrey Karp, Ph.D, a professor of biomedical engineering at Brigham & Women’s Hospital Harvard Medical School in Boston, the pendulum lifestyle is defined as a “concept that acknowledges life’s natural ebb and flow, and empowers you to thrive amidst the swings.”

“Rarely are we in balance … it’s just unrealistic and an anxiety-inducing expectation,” the doctor told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Seeing the world as a pendulum fosters a more compassionate mindset and alleviates the pressure to be perfect, Karp said.

With this approach, people can take small steps to “swing the pendulum,” enabling them to feel more emotionally, mentally and physically “balanced” during the day, according to the expert.

This could also empower individuals who feel “stuck” when facing daily challenges, he said.

“Looking at nature, there are so many cycles, so many things that are kind of going back and forth, like night and day …. changes of seasons, and the waxing and waning of the moon,” noted Karp.

The pendulum lifestyle involves daily “self-check-ins” where the person gauges their physical, emotional and mental energy levels, Karp said. They can then take immediate steps to move their levels in a positive direction toward the ideal balance.

“If we can visualize everything on a pendulum, we can think, ‘What’s the one step I could take today to bring the pendulum a little closer to where I want it to be?’” he said.

For example, a person who has low physical energy could visualize a pendulum with the lowest energy on one side and the highest energy on the other.

He would then do a “self-check” to identify where his energy level lies on the pendulum and what small steps could move it closer to the ideal balance point, Karp said.

That might mean taking a 10-minute walk, doing some jumping jacks or performing a few stretches to move the pendulum to a higher energy level position.

“This empowers the person and reminds them they are not stuck,” Karp said.

On the flip side, if it’s late at night and a person needs to wind down, she might engage in a calming exercise like meditation or listening to relaxing music as a way to swing the pendulum to a level more conducive to sleeping, the expert advised.

The pendulum lifestyle can also serve as a mood-booster, Kelp said. When someone is feeling down, watching a funny movie or practicing gratitude can help shift the pendulum.

The approach could also help launch forward momentum if someone feels “stuck” in life, the expert said.

“When you start to realize that you’re not limited to being at that spot on the pendulum, but can take a step forward and be intentional, it’s just so empowering,” he said.

Dr. Molly Sherb, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a licensed psychologist at Mount Sinai in New York City, commented on Karp’s concept of a pendulum lifestyle.

She agreed that the daily check-in process could help individuals identify when they are feeling in less than tip-top shape and find ways to swing in a better direction.

“That might include getting better sleep or eating a healthier breakfast … to help you wake up with a better bandwidth tomorrow,” Sherb said.

Progress, not perfection

Dr. Christopher Fisher, a psychologist at Zucker Hillside Hospital Northwell Health in Queens, New York, said the pendulum lifestyle could help those who feel pressured to achieve a perfect work-life balance.

“The pendulum of life’s experiences – whether emotional, cognitive or physical – is one of the truest expressions of what it means to be human,” he told Fox News Digital.

“True well-being doesn’t lie in perfection or consistency, but in our ability to navigate the ebb and flow of life,” he told Fox News Digital.

Sherb agreed that the essence of the pendulum lifestyle is that it’s not always possible to strike that 50-50 equal balance.

“It’s about constantly tuning into yourself … and seeing which parts of your life might need you more at certain times,” she said.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, but a more tailored approach based on what you need and what people in your life need from you.”

4 steps to implementing the pendulum lifestyle

Karp shared some specific strategies for adopting the pendulum approach.

1. Perform a head-to-toe check-in each morning

Ask yourself how you are feeling emotionally, physically and mentally. What parts do not feel at a 100% level?

2. Make any necessary adjustments

Based on your self-check-in, consider changing your routine to accommodate your energy level or take simple steps to help move the pendulum in a positive direction, Karp suggested.

3. Be compassionate and curious

If you feel off-balance, Karp said to recognize that as part of the natural pendulum swing and to embrace it with self-compassion rather than shame and criticism.

“It’s about constantly tuning into yourself … and seeing which parts of your life might need you more at certain times.”

Adopt a constructive viewpoint and ask yourself what positive changes or routines can help you achieve a more optimal level on the pendulum path, he advised.

4. Understand your pendulum swings

It could be helpful to ask yourself specific questions, such as the following.

“What factors helped contribute to a state of feeling balanced?”

“What factors contributed to feeling off-balance?”

“What small changes can I make today to foster a sense of better balance?”

“How did I respond to feeling imbalanced and was it effective?”

Above all, Karp said, it’s important to remember that finding balance is a “lifelong journey.”