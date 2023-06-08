Pregnancy predictions: AI technology could detect signals of preterm births

OH, BABY! – New AI technology could help ensure healthier preterm births. Continue reading…

AI FAIL -Find out how a chatbot flunked a public health crisis test. Continue reading…

AGING ANTIDOTE? – Daily multivitamins could strengthen memory in older adults. Continue reading…

CRUSHING CANCER – Two new drugs may transform cancer care. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA ‘GAME-CHANGER’ -New blood test could predict risk. Continue reading…

NOT SO SWEET – A new study finds that sucralose, an ingredient in Splenda, could pose health hazards. Continue reading…

BYPASSING BOOSTERS – Most adults refuse the extra dose as CDC warns of risks. Continue reading…

‘UNHEALTHY’ AIR – Canadian wildfire smoke could cause chronic exposure. Continue reading…

BEAT THE HEAT – Stay hydrated in summer with these expert tips. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation