Respiratory illnesses remain ‘elevated’ throughout much of country: CDC

Respiratory illnesses that include a fever plus a cough or sore throat, causing people to seek medical care in the United States, have remained elevated in the last two weeks in various parts of the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Friday.

“This week, 22 jurisdictions experienced high or very high activity compared to 37 jurisdictions two weeks ago,” the agency said in an update.

While COVID-19, RSV and flu positivity rates remained elevated nationally, COVID and RSV positivity rates decreased compared to last week, and flu rates stayed about the same.