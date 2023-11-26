Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes has killed 2, infected 99: This is a ‘wake-up call’

A total of 99 illnesses have now been reported due to a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cantaloupes, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alert.

Forty-five people have been hospitalized — and two people have died as of Nov. 24.

The active recall of the affected cantaloupes, which has affected people in 32 states so far, was first issued on Nov. 17.

SALMONELLA-INFECTED CANTALOUPES LEAVE DOZENS SICK IN 15 STATES: HEALTH OFFICIALS

The following cantaloupes are included in the recall, per the CDC.

Whole cantaloupes (might have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”)Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes (includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys and fruit medleys), which were sold in Oklahoma stores between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products, with best-by dates between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 (sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin)Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes with best-by dates between Nov. 7 to Nov. 12 (sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia)

TRUFRESH RECALLS CANTALOUPES DISTRIBUTED TO NUMEROUS US STATES, CANADA OVER POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

So far, the CDC reports that the number of cases reported from each state is as follows: Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3), Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (8).

Salmonella is a type of bacteria found in food that can cause digestive illness.

Most people who are infected experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps anywhere between six hours to six days after consuming the contaminated food.

Within a few days, most people recover on their own — but some people in high-risk groups may get severely ill and require immediate treatment or hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has consumed any recalled cantaloupes should seek immediate medical attention if they experience any of the following symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°FDiarrhea for more than three days that is not improvingBloody diarrheaSo much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids downSigns of dehydration, such as dry mouth and throat, infrequent urination and dizziness upon standing

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and a Fox News medical contributor, said salmonella produces several toxins.

“Symptoms include diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and profuse vomiting, so dehydration is a primary concern,” he told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The infection is particularly problematic for very young kids, elderly people and those with a compromised immune system who cannot clear the bacteria as easily and may get very sick, hospitalized or die, the doctor noted.

“The cantaloupes come from Mexico, and the bacteria could be from food handlers or animal or irrigation contamination,” Siegel said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The doctor called this a “further wake-up call that produce grown in a place where the U.S. has little to no control can be packaged and sold in many states, endangering many people.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.