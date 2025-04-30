Sitting still for this amount of time is related to high risk of neck pain, study says

We’ve all heard the adage “sitting is the new smoking” — but new research shows that being still for too long can have effects that go beyond the lungs and heart.

Just six hours of sedentary behavior is associated with an increased risk of neck pain, according to a new study published in BMC Public Health.

Researchers in Beijing, China, examined 25 cohort and case-control studies on neck pain and sedentary behavior among more than 43,000 participants.

The analysis revealed a “significant relationship” between the two factors.

The risk was found to be greater among females than males — and more among employees, such as office workers, than among students.

Screen-based sedentary behaviors, like mobile phone and computer use, led to the greatest risk of neck pain. Watching TV did not pose a significant risk, according to the study.

“As sedentary time increases, so does the risk of developing neck pain.”

Just over one hour of screen-based sedentary behavior increased neck pain risk.

More than four hours of sedentary behavior per day saw a greater risk, with the highest occurrence noted at six hours.

The researchers concluded that sedentary behavior is a “notable risk factor” for neck pain, while risk escalates with longer duration.

“Targeted preventative measures, particularly for high-risk groups like females and employees, are necessary,” the study stated.

“Public health initiatives should encourage the reduction of sedentary behaviors and the promotion of physical activity to enhance neck health and alleviate the global prevalence of neck pain.”

Dr. Arthur Jenkins, a spinal surgeon in New York, commented on the findings.

“It doesn’t surprise me to say that six hours of sedentary activity has a strong correlation with neck pain, since most of the activities that people do when they’re sedentary involve sitting,” the expert, who did not work on the study, told Fox News Digital.

“During sitting activities, people are either watching TV, looking at their phones or working at a desk, and most of these involve the head being in a looking-down position,” he said.

This position puts excess strain on the back of the neck as well as on the front of the disc space, he added.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, multi-specialist physician Dr. Azza Halim, who was also not involved in the study, agreed that prolonged sitting can be a risk factor for musculoskeletal issues.

“We do know that being seated for extended periods, especially with poor posture or inadequate ergonomic support, definitely places sustained strain on the cervical spine and associated muscles, which eventually will lead to stiffness, muscle imbalances and chronic discomfort,” she said.

“Research shows a clear dose-response relationship — as sedentary time increases, so does the risk of developing neck pain,” Halim noted.

“As shown, sitting for more than six hours per day has been linked to an 88% greater risk compared to those with minimal sedentary behavior.”

Halim emphasized the importance of practicing regular movement, stretching and ergonomic adjustments in daily routines to “mitigate the negative health effects of prolonged sitting.”