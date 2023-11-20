Sleep problems worsen during the winter, US adults say in new survey

Six in 10 Americans say their sleep routines feel different during the winter than in other seasons.

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, commissioned by Mattress Firm and conducted by OnePoll between Sept. 26 and Sept. 29, as reported by SWNS.

Respondents are also more willing to make sacrifices for better sleep. Nearly half of Americans would give up the internet for a year if only they could get better slumber at night.

Another 43% would trade their phone, 41% would give up their car and 37% would pass up a job promotion.

The recent end of daylight saving time could have something to do with people’s willingness to make sacrifices for extra sleep — 48% of survey respondents said they feel tired earlier, while 41% move up their bedtimes when it gets dark earlier.

Nearly four in five of the participants (78%) said they can discern when their circadian rhythm is thrown off.

A quarter of people said it is most difficult to wake up during the winter compared to any other time of year.

Additionally, winter tends to make people feel especially tired (21% of respondents) or sad (20%), the survey found.

“It’s truly remarkable how keenly attuned we are to the impact of circadian rhythm disruptions, particularly when they stem from the change in seasons and length of daylight,” said Dr. Jade Wu, sleep advisor at Mattress Firm in North Carolina, as reported by SWNS.

“Our bodies’ acute awareness of these changes serves as a reminder of the intricate connection between our internal clocks and the external environment.”

Among the survey respondents, 40% said they have been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), while a total of 53% believe they have it.

Among the most commonly cited “winter feelings” were apathy (32%), general discontent (32%), loneliness (29%), mood swings (28%), loss of interest (26%), anxiety (22%), sadness (16%), excess sleepiness (15%) and fatigue (10%).

Those despondent feelings appear to negatively impact sleep, with 49% of people burrowing under blankets, 48% not sleeping as long as they should and another 48% finding themselves tossing and turning.

“Winter often comes with a gloomy feeling because it’s a prolonged lull in daytime activity levels, which can also make your nights less restful,” continued Wu, per SWNS.

“One of the best things you can do for your body is to get active during the day and give it a relaxing environment for sleep.”

