Social media warnings for teens, plus breast cancer survival updates and kids’ tummy troubles

SOCIAL SADNESS – Social media could be fueling the spike in teen depression. Here’s what experts say. Continue reading…

MISSING MEDS -Cancer drug shortages continue to impact patients. Continue reading…

TUMMY TROUBLE – Why are so many parents failing to seek help for kids’ stomach pain? Continue reading…

AN ‘EYE’ ON YOUTH – AI technology could help patients reverse their biological age, experts say. Continue reading…

SAY WHAT? -Prevent hearing loss with 6 expert tips. Continue reading…

MORE WILL SURVIVE -Early breast cancer diagnoses mean higher survival rates. Continue reading…

MS BREAKTHROUGH – This healthy hormone could reverse damage caused by the disease. Continue reading…

WEST NILE SEASON – Here’s what you need to know to protect against the mosquito-borne disease.Continue reading…

‘NEVER HESITATED’ – A New York son donated a kidney to save his dad’s life.Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation