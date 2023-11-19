Sportscaster Erin Andrews talks motherhood, fertility challenges and health supplements: So ‘important’

NFL sideline reporter and entrepreneur Erin Andrews recently became a new mom — and with an ever-busier schedule to juggle this fall, she described motherhood to Fox News Digital as “ever-evolving,” as she and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, parent their infant son.

Baby Mack was born via surrogacy on June 28. He was the outcome of a decade-long effort during which Andrews struggled with infertility while battling cervical cancer, according to USA Today.

Now that the Los Angeles-based journalist has successfully navigated the IVF and surrogacy process, she revealed in an interview how she’s been able to juggle her career and motherhood.

“I’m not accustomed at all,” she said honestly.

“I don’t even know how to make it work. It’s really, really hard.”

Andrews said she and her husband are “flying by the seat of our pants.”

She added, laughing, “We’re nuts over here. It’s fun chaos, but it’s crazy.”

Andrews shared her exhaustion at trying to do it all — but also said she reminds herself to “stop trying to be perfect” and to remember what it took to get her little boy here in the first place.

Focusing on her own health during her fertility journey, she said, included taking a variety of supplements, primarily Thorne products.

“My doctors, specialists and acupuncturists were pushing them on me,” she said. “And then I just loved them so much and they became a part of my routine in my everyday life.”

“Even after we were done with IVF and the fertility process, I’ve kept them going because I travel a lot, I’m around a lot of people, I’m on airplanes — and I need to stay healthy during the football season and when I come home and see my son.”

Andrews said she takes Thorne probiotics and is still on the brand’s Basic Prenatal daily supplement, adding that the vitamin is “great for women, even if you aren’t trying to get pregnant.”

“Go easy on yourself … Give yourself a break. It’s not easy.”

She also pointed out the importance of vitamin C, magnesium and sleep powders, as well as collagen and daily greens supplements.

“I just think it’s such an important thing to put in your body,” she said.

Andrews reported that despite some fatigue, she’s currently feeling good.

For any other women who may be struggling with fertility issues, Andrews said they should that “they’re not alone.”

She added that this situation “is really hard. It’s not as easy as everyone makes it out to be.”

She also encouraged women to “get on a good supplement,” since it’s important to prep the body before going through a grueling process like IVF.

“Talk to your friends, talk to your family members, because it’s never easy to do this by yourself,” she said.

In addition to being told to freeze her eggs in her 20s, Andrews said she wishes someone had told her to take a break before tackling her infertility.

“Go easy on yourself,” she recommended to other women. “Give yourself a break. It’s not easy.”

A veteran FOX Sports reporter since 2012, Andrews has been an integral part of some of the network’s biggest events, including three Super Bowls (Super Bowl XLVIII, Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LIV), 10 NFC Championships and the 2014 and 2015 World Series/MLB All-Star Games.

Dr. Elizabeth Swenson, M.D., OB-GYN, a California-based gynecologist with the online reproductive health care provider Wisp, told Fox News Digital she recommends a wide variety of vitamin supplements for women who are trying to get pregnant.

These include folic acid, iron, calcium, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, coenzyme Q10, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12.

For women who have recently had a baby, Swenson recommended the same supplements in addition to prenatal vitamins.

“Before starting any vitamin or supplement regimen, it’s important for women who are trying to get pregnant (or who were recently pregnant) to consult with their health care providers,” she said.

“The specific needs can vary based on individual health conditions, dietary restrictions and other factors.”

Swenson encouraged women to be wary of how some supplements can interact or interfere with other medications and to take note of supplement quality.

“The supplement industry is not as strictly regulated as pharmaceuticals,” she said.

“There can be variations in the quality and purity of different products,” she added.

So “it’s essential to choose reputable brands and products that have been independently tested for quality.”

Women who are already receiving their daily intake of vitamins from a well-balanced diet don’t always require extra supplementation, as it could lead to an imbalance and potential health issues, the expert also warned.

“Each person’s nutritional needs are different,” she said. “What works well for one person may not be suitable for another.”

Swenson added that “a woman’s lifestyle and supplement intake should be considered in conjunction with her individual health needs, goals and any specific deficiencies she may have.”

“For example, if you’re beginning your supplement journey, you should also be eating well and exercising,” she said.

“Supplements are not a fix-all approach to a healthy lifestyle,” she added.

