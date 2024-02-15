Super Bowl aftermath, plus the fatal Alaskapox virus and sickness at school

HEAD IN THE GAME – Here’s how to cope if your team lost the Super Bowl, according to mental health experts. Continue reading…

‘LIFE-CHANGING’ LUPUS TREATMENT – Scientists were able to “fix” defective cells that can cause the autoimmune disease. Continue reading…

FATAL VIRUS – A man in Alaska has died from Alaskapox, a viral illness that is spread by small mammals. Here’s what you should know. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – A dentist answers the question, “Why do my gums bleed after I brush my teeth, and what should I do about it?” Continue reading…

WEAPON AGAINST DEPRESSION – Here’s why ketamine therapy may be a treatment alternative for troubled veterans. Continue reading…

BACK TO CLASS – California schools now allow kids to attend with some symptoms of illness, says the state health department. Continue reading…

SLEEP DEPRIVATION DANGERS – Here’s how pulling an all-nighter affects your physical and mental health. Continue reading…

TUMMY TROUBLES – Feeling bloated? Here are some possible reasons, and what to do about it. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – A leading Cedars Sinai cardiologist answers some of the heart health questions that people search for most often on Google. Continue reading…

