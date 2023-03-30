This man claims Parkinson’s disease symptoms disappeared with exercise: Here’s why

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’ – Exercise has been shown to alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s. Continue reading…

VACCINE FATIGUE – COVID burnout may be very real, a study finds. Continue reading…

POPPY SEED PERILS – Find out why pregnant women in New Jersey tested positive for opioid use after eating bagels. Continue reading…

TAKING THE PLUNGE – With ice baths, one woman is pain-free. Continue reading…

COVID VACCINE REVERSAL – WHO says healthy kids and teens can skip the jab. Continue reading…

RUNNING FOR HER LIFE – An Ohio woman revealed her fitness-focused breast cancer battle. Continue reading…

AQUATIC INFECTIONS – Sea otters’ deaths spark concern about a potential risk to humans. Continue reading…

SWEATING OFF ANXIETY – Here’s why body odor can be calming. Continue reading…

INHERITED RISK – Researchers found a new gene for breast cancer. Continue reading…

