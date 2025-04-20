This odd dental habit could spark heart health risks, experts warn

Searches for “tongue scraper” have almost doubled in the last two decades, according to Google Trends. However, some experts have warned about potential risks.

The practice of tongue-scraping (or tongue-brushing) has existed as a means of dental health for hundreds of years.

While earlier studies concluded that scraping the tongue can improve one’s sense of taste in as little as two weeks, some have raised concerns about potential heart health risks associated with the practice.

HERE’S HOW YOU SHOULD BE CLEANING YOUR TEETH, ACCORDING TO A DENTIST

“There’s always been a strong association between good oral hygiene and heart health,” Dr. Bradley Serwer, an interventional cardiologist and chief medical officer at VitalSolution, an Ingenovis Health company, told Fox Digital.

“Gingivitis or a bad gum infection has been known to cause problems with the heart on many different levels,” said the Maryland-based doctor.

Despite the potential benefits, Serwer and others have warned of a little-known cardiac risk associated with the practice.

What is tongue-scraping?

Tongue-scraping (or brushing) is the process of cleaning the tongue to keep bad bacteria, food debris and dead cells from accumulating on its surface, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Beyond brushing with a toothbrush, specific tongue-scraping tools — available at pharmacies for as little as $8 — offer an easy way to get rid of plaque and other unwanted build-up.

Gentle tongue-scraping performed up to once a day is recommended for adults to help remove bacteria and freshen breath, according to Dr. Whitney White of Aspen Dental.

FRIED CHICKEN-FLAVORED TOOTHPASTE SELLS OUT SHORTLY AFTER IT’S INTRODUCED

“When patients ask, I typically recommend a metal tongue scraper, as they are the best for hygienic reasons to keep clean,” White, who is based in Nevada, told Fox News Digital.

Another expert, Ohio-based dental hygienist Tenika Patterson, told Cleveland Clinic: “Tongue-scraping can do a better job at removing that plaque and bacteria from the tongue’s surface.”

“Brushing is OK to do, but think about it this way — if your carpet is dirty and you scrub it, the dirt’s going to get embedded down in there,” she said.

“But if you scrape it, it’s going to come right off the surface.”

Link to heart health

The concern with tongue-scraping is that it can cause “macroscopic cuts” on the tongue, which can potentially introduce bacteria into the bloodstream, Serwer cautioned.

Anytime bacteria enters the bloodstream, there is an increased risk of endocarditis, which is an infection of the heart valves.

7 BLOOD PRESSURE MISTAKES THAT COULD BE THROWING OFF YOUR READINGS

If left untreated, endocarditis can lead to severe heart damage, according to Cleveland Clinic.

While tongue-scraping can be good for oral health, it’s important not to overdo it, Dr. White advised.

Scraping too much can lower the body’s nitric oxide levels and increase the risk of issues like high blood pressure.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“While gentle, regular scraping helps remove harmful bacteria, doing it too often or too aggressively can disrupt the balance of good microbes on your tongue — some of which help produce nitric oxide, a compound that’s important for heart health,” White said.

‘Not a substitute’

“The most important thing a person can do is to stay on top of oral hygiene,” Serwer recommended.

“Regular visits to the dentist, brushing and flossing can help ensure healthy gums and teeth.”

While brushing teeth and flossing can also introduce bacteria, those are outweighed by the benefits of maintaining healthy gums, experts agree.

In contrast, “the benefits of tongue scraping are quite minimal,” Serwer said.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

For those who wish to continue tongue-scraping, White emphasized that less can be more.

“Since your oral health is connected to your overall health, it’s best to scrape your tongue in moderation to keep both your mouth and body in balance,” she advised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“However, it is not a necessary step in your oral health routine, and should not be a substitute for twice-daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste and daily flossing.”