Twin diet experiment, Alzheimer’s breakthrough, and 10 hidden carcinogens

THE TWIN EXPERIMENT – 22 sets of identical twins followed different meal plans – vegan and meat-eating. Here’s what happened. Continue reading…

ANTI-CANCER DIET – These are the foods to eat and to avoid to reduce cancer risk, according to a doctor and a nutritionist. Continue reading…

‘INHERENT DANGERS’ – These 10 hidden carcinogens could increase your risk of cancer, a doctor warns. Continue reading…

PLASTIC PROBLEMS – Bottled water contains thousands of tiny plastic particles, a study found. Here’s what you should know. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – When does a cough become worrisome? Dr. Whitney Hardy, family medicine physician at Ochsner Health in Louisiana, gives an expert answer.Continue reading…

‘THIS IS WILD’ – A Florida man played the guitar while doctors removed his brain tumor. The doctor and patient describe the experience… Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DRIVERS – These 15 factors contribute to cognitive decline, a new report revealed. Continue reading…

SMART SCREENINGS – These 8 health screenings should be on your calendar for 2024, according to doctors. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER’S BREAKTHROUGH – A new therapy for Alzheimer’s patients has shown potential in the first human trials at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. Here’s what doctors have to say. Continue reading…

