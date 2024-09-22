Virus linked to rare paralyzing illness in children could spike in US, wastewater data suggests

Wastewater samples have shown elevated levels of a respiratory virus that has been linked to paralysis in some children, sparking concerns about potentially rising cases in the U.S., according to a report from WastewaterSCAN.

The virus, enterovirus D68, is one of “100 non-polio enteroviruses,” according to Cleveland Clinic’s website.

While the virus itself is common, neurological complications are “relatively rare,” the clinic noted.

“It circulates in the summer, like all its other enteroviral cousins, but this one causes a specific problem,” Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in New York, told Fox News Digital.

“It affects the nerves and can cause paralysis across the spinal cord.”

The virus typically has “on and off years,” Nachman said, noting that this looks to be an “on year” based on recent wastewater data.

What to know about wastewater data

WastewaterSCAN, a Stanford University-based nonprofit in partnership with Emory University, monitors nationwide samples of wastewater sewage for infectious diseases to help alert public health officials, according to its website.

The organization also contributes its data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC)’s National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS).

Wastewater samples can point to early warning signs of infectious diseases in a community, even before symptoms are detected, the CDC noted.

“Wastewater is a good surrogate marker for whether a virus is circulating in the environment,” Nachman told Fox News Digital.

“So the take-home message is that this virus is circulating.”

As of Sept. 21, WastewaterSCAN’s data showed that levels of enterovirus D68 in sewage were classified as “moderate,” with 306 out of 400 samples testing positive within the last 10 days.

Symptoms and complications

In most people, the infection causes only mild cold-like symptoms, such as runny or stuffy nose, cough, fever, body aches and sore throat, according to infectious disease experts.

In rare cases, it has been linked to severe respiratory symptoms and a nervous system disorder called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM).

AFM can occur when the EV-D68 virus affects the nervous system, causing muscle weakness in the arms and legs, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids and even paralysis, according to the CDC.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, described AFM as “a rare but potentially very serious illness that can mimic polio and can cripple children.”

In most cases, the paralysis is temporary and can be treated with physical therapy to address the weakness.

“There are very few cases of permanent paralysis,” Nachman told Fox News Digital.

Individuals most at risk for developing symptoms related to EV-D68 include infants, children and teenagers, the CDC noted.

Children with asthma also have a higher risk of severe illness.

In the U.S., EV-D68 tends to peak during the summer and fall months, the CDC noted.

Prevention and treatment

The virus typically spreads from person to person through coughing, sneezing and touching contaminated surfaces, according to experts.

Children should avoid sharing drinks, cups and utensils to help prevent potential spread, Nachman advised.

Other prevention methods include disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, following proper hand-washing hygiene and keeping kids home when they are sick, Cleveland Clinic stated.

If a child complains that they are feeling weakness in their legs or having trouble walking, that could be a warning sign of EV-D68, Nachman said.

Parents should contact a pediatrician if they notice these symptoms.

“Your child’s pediatrician is an expert on your child, and that’s a better choice than just an urgent care walk-in center who doesn’t know them,” Nachman said.

Those experiencing severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing, confusion, slurred speech, weakness or paralysis, should seek emergency medical treatment.

A blood test, lumbar puncture (spinal tap) or MRI may be required to confirm the diagnosis after ruling out the flu and COVID, per Cleveland Clinic.

No vaccine is currently available for enterovirus D68, and there is no specific antiviral medication to treat it.

Treatment typically includes supportive care for symptoms and physical therapy if weakness occurs, according to Nachman.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, a CDC representative said the agency has not yet issued a statement or HAN (health alert network) regarding EV-D68.

Fox News Digital also reached out WastewaterSCAN requesting comment.