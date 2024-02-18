Weekend read: Best stories of the week in Health include COVID advice and lupus developments

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on a range of wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles.

At-home testing for HPV

The National Cancer Institute announced a new program to study HPV testing via self-collection. Cancer experts discuss how this method could help prevent cervical cancer diagnoses. Click here to get the story.

Bubonic plague in Oregon

After a case of bubonic plague was confirmed in Oregon earlier this week, some people may wonder if there’s a danger of the disease spreading. Infectious disease experts share what to know about the animal-borne disease, which can be deadly if it goes untreated. Click here to get the story.

‘Life-changing’ treatment for lupus

Researchers in Australia have discovered a new treatment for lupus that infuses healthy human cells into patients, triggering a protective mechanism that helps to prevent autoimmune reactions. Learn how it works and why it could extend to other disease treatments. Click here to get the story.

Stopping frostbite in its tracks

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first medication to treat severe frostbite, the agency announced this week. The drug, iloprost (brand name Aurlumyn), is intended to reduce the risk of finger and toe amputations due to dangerously cold extremities. Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in on this “very important approval.” Click here to get the story.

State of COVID quarantines

Amid reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may be considering a change to its COVID isolation guidelines, doctors are sharing their own recommendations. Click here to get the story.

Lincoln’s depression struggles

The 16th president suffered from chronic “melancholy,” according to historians. Dr. Chris Tuell, a clinical psychotherapist and a chemical and behavioral addiction specialist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, reflected on what caused Lincoln’s mental health struggles and how the illness was perceived in his time. Click here to get the story.

ADHD gender divide

Symptoms of ADHD in boys compared to girls can make a big difference in diagnosis and treatment, experts say. Fox News Digital spoke with two mental health professionals about how the disorder shows up in males versus females, and when to seek professional help. Click here to get the story.

Viagra’s link to Alzheimer’s risk

Research from University College London indicated that 18% of men who were prescribed various erectile dysfunction medications were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. An Alzheimer’s Association expert weighed the benefits and limitations of the findings. Click here to get the story.

