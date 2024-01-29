Weekend read: Top stories of the week in Health in case you missed them

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week to keep you in the know on various wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming challenging obstacles.

As you wind down your weekend, check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed, or have been meaning to check out.

These are just a few of what’s new, of course. There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Dive into this selection here — and let us know your thoughts or recommendations for our next roundup in the comments section below.

New Alzheimer’s insights may help patients

Researchers have identified a total of five subgroups among Alzheimer’s patients, according to a new study from the Netherlands.

The discovery could help determine more personalized treatments for patients depending on their assigned group. Click here to get the story.

Rare childhood disease is in the spotlight

An Ohio mother shared a heartbreaking story of her 8-year-old son’s diagnosis of Batten disease.

Emily Blackburn is determined to boost awareness of this rare genetic condition and to help raise funds to find a cure. Click here to get the story.

Concerns emerge about Arctic zombie viruses

Some scientists are concerned that ancient viruses frozen in permafrost for thousands of years could emerge due to climate change.

Several experts shared their views on the potential risks. Click here to get the story.

AI could help IBD

Insilico Medicine’s artificial intelligence technology has targeted and designed a drug to treat inflammatory bowel disease, a condition that affects 1.6 million people in the U.S.

Fox News Digital spoke with Insilico’s CEO, a gastroenterologist and an AI expert about the drug’s potential. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What you must know about prostate conditions

Amid a flurry of high-profile prostate diagnoses and treatments, men’s health experts are sounding the alarm about symptoms, risk factors and treatment.

Fox News Digital also reported on some of the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding prostate conditions. Click here to get the story.

Colon cancer sufferer shares cautionary tale

Brooks Bell was just 38 when doctors told her she was too young to have colon cancer — but two months after that, she received a Stage 3 diagnosis.

Today, the North Carolina entrepreneur has founded a nonprofit to spread awareness about the importance of screening for younger adults. Click here to get the story.

Can you overdose on Ozempic?

Poison control centers have reported a spike in calls from patients who have taken too much semaglutide.

Experts and doctors shared warning signs as well as tips to ensure a safe dosage.

The manufacturer also weighed in on the potential risk. Click here to get the story.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.